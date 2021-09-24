Effective Sept. 27, All American Drive will close to public vehicles, due to the construction of the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation Building.

Construction, bus and service and emergency vehicles are the only permitted vehicles to travel on All American Drive.

Pedestrians may still walk from University to All American Drive, but Shoemaker and Faser Hall connecting pathways have also been redirected alongside the Cochran Research Center.

This connecting pathway, however, will close on Jan. 2, 2022, until the completion of the project and will open only during football home games.

The university decided to embark on the construction of the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation Building to help increase graduates in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Brothers Jim and Thomas Duff gifted $26 million to the construction of the STEM building, in addition to $25 million from the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation. The building’s total budget is $160 million and is expected to be 204,000 square feet, the largest single construction project the university has ever had.

The building will allow the university to expand STEM courses and additional lab rooms, which provides more hands-on learning opportunities for students.