Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center.

Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.

Hopper’s social impact initiative focused on attacking addiction — an important issue she has witnessed in people and communities around her.

“I have so many plans as to how I am going to impact change on this campus,” Hopper said. “I have partnered with an organization called Stand Up Mississippi and we are working together to combat the opioid epidemic in this state.”

Hopper dedicates this mission to her grandfather, who died of a fentanyl overdose.

In addition to her social justice work behind the scenes, Hopper astonished judges in front of the spotlight, where she showed off her Rebelette skills, performing an jazz-inspired dance routine set to the 1970 hit “Mississippi Queen” for the talent competition.

Hopper was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and is now eligible to compete in the annual Miss Mississippi competition in June, the qualifying event for the Miss America Pageant.

Throughout the competition’s history, five University of Mississippi titleholders have won Miss Mississippi, and two have won Miss America.

The winner of the Miss University Pageant serves as a year-long representative for the university through various speaking and entertainment engagements.

“I am so honored to be the new Miss University, and I cannot wait to serve the Ole Miss community,” Hopper said. “I am so excited to get this year started and go to Miss Mississippi representing the best school in the nation.”

Last year’s winner, Abigail Church, teamed up with Miss Mississippi recipient Emmie Perkins to host the event, welcoming all 10 contestants.

“These women are so empowering to me personally,” Perkins said. “I think they did a great job.”

Hopper shared the stage with fellow contestants Dariyel Johnson, McKay Lee Bray, Meredith Sides, Shaelen Hudson, Krystle Marva Hughes, Angela Alexander, Riley Thrasher, Chloe Binford and Natayla Knoke.

Thrasher earned the first alternate spot, followed by Knoke and Sides. Thrasher will undertake Hopper’s Miss University duties in the event she is unable to carry them out herself.

The contestants were not the only entertainers on the program. Perkins showed off her own vocal talents, performing the ballad “The Impossible Dream.” The Oxford Elite Dance Company also performed between segments.

“On behalf of the University of Mississippi, I would like to thank the bright and talented students who (competed) for the opportunity to represent Ole Miss as Miss University,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in an open letter to attendees. “Their talents, enthusiasm and passion for service reflect our university’s charming and lively spirit.”

For more information on the Miss University Pageant and Ally Hopper’s “Attacking Addiction” campaign, you can follow @missuniversityms on Instagram.