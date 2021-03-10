Ole Miss volleyball will look to improve its overall season record traveling to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on March 12. The Rebels sit with an overall record of 1-15. Their first and only win of the season against the Louisiana State University Tigers on Feb. 28 with a score of 3-2.

This season has been difficult for the volleyball team as they have had to take on a full SEC schedule, unable to gain a single win until late in the season. Kentucky will be no different. The Wildcats are undefeated so far this season and have only lost three sets since spring play began. During this past week, Kentucky’s star setter Madison Lilley was named SEC Player of the Week, and Kentucky outside hitter Alli Stumler was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Wildcats recently beat LSU 3-0 on March 5-6 — a match where outside hitters Avery Skinner and Stumler tallied 15 kills each against the Tigers. Sophomore Azhani Tealer also contributed to the win with a career-high of nine blocks. The Rebels must control the Wildcats’ ability to defend during their matchup, as the Wildcats kept LSU’s team hits to a .149.

The Rebels have been off to a rough start after losing 15 games of their last 16. After a hard-fought, five-set match against LSU, the Rebels were able to finally break that losing streak. In their previous matches against South Carolina, the Rebels were close to bringing home another win, but they were unable to close out the sets.

Sophomore Anna Bair has recorded eight matches with 10 or more kills and successfully stepped into a leadership role for this Rebel team. The Missouri native had a fantastic series against South Carolina, tallying 15 kills and three blocks. Other impressive players include freshmen Samantha Schnitta, Sasha Ratliff and GG Carvacho.

Schnitta tallied nine kills and two aces, as well as one block during the game against the Gamecocks. Ratliff and Carvacho both added seven kills each. Unfortunately, the effort still wasn’t enough to defeat the Gamecocks in the Rebels’ final home game of the season.

To continue the season, Ole Miss will take on the Wildcats on March 6-7 in Lexington, Kentucky. The series marks the second to last series of the season, with the Rebels expected to play against the Georgia Bulldogs at the end of March. The matches are set for 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.