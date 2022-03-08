During the annual Parade of Beauties, Anna-Claire Campbell won the crown out of the 80 contestants that competed on Saturday, March 6, at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for Performing Arts.

These young women were judged based on an evening gown portion that counted as 80% of their score and narrowed down the candidates to a top 25 and focused on overall beauty, poise, grace and stage presence. There was also an interview segment focused on personality, speaking ability and confidence that counted toward 20% and determined the top 10 and winner.

During the interview portion, Campbell, who is a member of the UM Agriculture Club and on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll list, was asked what a recent goal was that she had accomplished this year.

Campbell, who hopes to work with a creative agency as an account planner after graduation, answered by saying over the summer, she got a job at the beach.

“It’s been a goal of mine ever since I got to college. I was very hesitant going into it, as it was my first time ever being out of Mississippi for such a long period of time and away from family and friends,” Campbell said. “But it was a growing experience and I was able to get a glimpse at what adulthood would look like and how to be independent and I’m very grateful for it.”

Judges for the event consisted of Lisa Ivy of Oxford, Dallas Cupit of Grenada, Danielle Maury of Oxford, Christine Williamson of Chattanooga and Jima Alexander of Pontotoc. The presenters were Sydney Russell, Most Beautiful 2021 and Abigail Church, Miss University 2022.

The escorts for the evening were provided by the Ole Miss Army ROTC, Chris Moody and Reese Wall.

The top 10 candidates are listed as follows: Maggie Ulmer, Sydney Borries, Mallory Edgin, Olivia Irby, Julieanna Jackson, Mary Bratton Guest, Caroline Parnell, Carson Avery, Connor Dowdell and Janis Kruger.

Violet Jira contributed reporting.