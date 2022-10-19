October isn’t just for football in Oxford.

Last Friday, the men’s and women’s Ole Miss basketball teams took to the Square for a festive night of hoops.

For eight years, both teams have showcased their skills in a variety of challenges for 2,000-plus fans on a makeshift basketball court in front of City Hall on the Square.

The night started with head coaches Yollet-McPhee-McCuin and Kermit Davis hyping an already fired up crowd. With basketball season rapidly approaching, the players walked out to flashy introductions ready for a night of fun.

There were some notable judges on the court as well, including Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden of ESPN, Sandy and John Black (whose names are on the basketball arena), and former Ole Miss men’s basketball student-athlete John McBride.

In this year’s competition, the men’s team swept the Lady Rebs in the three-point contest and the skills showdown. The night was capped off by an intense dunk contest by Rebel guard TJ Caldwell and senior Myles Burns.

The matchup was nothing short of breathtaking, heart pumping and air-flying glory that ended with Caldwell winning bragging rights as dunk champion. Caldwell one-upped Burns with dunking over not one, not two but three people with a one-handed dunk.

Robert Allen took the knockout contest, Tye Fagan was victorious in the skills showcase after smoking the gauntlet in 12 seconds and Matthew Murrell won the three-point competition that went down to the wire against women’s basketball junior guard Snudda Collins.

The Lady Rebels start the season on the hardwood, hosting Delta State at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. CDT.

The men’s team will play their opening game against West Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Both Rebel teams will open the 2022-23 campaign officially on Friday, Nov. 7, with the Ole Miss women playing against Kennesaw State at 5 p.m. CDT and the men against Alcorn State at 8 p.m. CDT. Both games will be streamed live on SECNetwork+.