Secluded in a thicket of trees in rural Lafayette County lies Oxford Treehouse Gallery, a space that features distinctively Southern works in unconventional digs.

Vivian Neill, who owns the gallery, described it as an “unconventional space,” which is apparent on arrival. As visitors venture off the winding County Road 418, they can expect to be greeted by the friendly gallery dog, Loretta, and chickens as they wander down the dirt road that leads to the gallery.

Cultivating a relaxed space for art viewing is Neill’s top priority.

“We really want people, whether they’re buying or not, to feel comfortable coming and looking at the art and to not feel intimidated by a gallery,” Neill said.

In 2000, Neill and her husband Walter began to gradually develop their acreage into a hub of creativity. Beginning with a blacksmithing shop for Walter’s sculpture making, they soon built a studio space for Neill’s work that would ultimately become Oxford Treehouse Gallery.

Upon entering, one discovers an exhibition of Southern artistry, ranging from abstract redwood sculptures to oil paintings of the Coastal Delta, all shrouded in fresh natural light peeking through the pines.

Neill shared that the gallery strives to bring in an assortment of new artists.The gallery also offers work at a variety of prices, making ownership of original art accessible to many.

From Jim Henderson’s rural Mississippi-inspired watercolor paintings to Winki Allen’s eco-dyed silk scarves, Oxford Treehouse Gallery is filled to the brim with artwork from a variety of mediums. Over 30 Southern artists’ works are showcased at the gallery, including Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Mississippi Alan Gross’ handcrafted cigar box guitars, each instrument marked with a tag inviting guests to play them.

The land surrounding the gallery invites a great extent of possibilities for creative expression. However, Neill expressed that expansion is something out of the owners’ limits without additional resources and help.

“We’ve got quite a few acres that we could develop. It would be a lovely place for plein-air painting and art workshops. It’s just going to take more administrative time and manpower than I have,” Neill said.

Nevertheless, Oxford Treehouse Gallery frequently hosts events and opens the creative space to UM classes in efforts to build a community-centered space.

Sydni Davis, a gallery assistant and junior African American studies major at UM, shared how the gallery is growing their online influence.

“One thing that we are trying to focus on now is our social media presence,” Davis said. We’re trying to still keep the personal brand of showing daily life at the gallery because that’s what people love.”

Davis, who is also a museum studies minor, shared her inspiration for pursuing her academic path and working at the gallery.

“I want to help the people that look like me get into these spaces and stay in these spaces. Not only is getting into a gallery or a museum difficult, but it’s the upkeep and sustainability of keeping your art there,” Davis said. “It is really important for people to see themselves represented in art because art drives culture in society.”

Davis shared that because many of the artists in the gallery are university employees and alumni, she would love for Oxford Treehouse Gallery to seek new avenues of affiliation with the university, such as a partnership with the Ford Center.

Although the gallery has recently seen an influx of students at their events, Neill encourages students to further utilize the gallery and the outdoor deck as a space for creativity, academic pursuits and socialization.

“We always offer for students to come and study on the porch, use the Wi Fi, or just hang out on a retreat away from town or campus,” Neill said. We just keep our space open for them.”

Oxford Treehouse Gallery is open on Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information about the gallery can be found on their website.