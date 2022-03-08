It’s election day at the University of Mississippi. Today, students will vote for who they want to be their student leaders and representatives for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students will vote to fill six executive positions (president, vice president, secretary, attorney general, judicial chair and treasurer) and 50 senatorial seats.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. online via MyOleMiss in the “Vote in Student Elections” section of the website.

Lila Osman will run unopposed for the presidential seat. All but one executive position, attorney general, will run uncontested. Executive candidate profiles can be found here.

Students will also be asked to vote on raising the Student Activity Fee from $5 per semester to $2 per credit hour per semester. The Ole Miss Student Activity Fee team has launched a campaign urging students to pass this ASB proposal.