YUGO Oxford, a new Asian fusion restaurant, opened this summer on Jackson Avenue on the Square in the building that formerly housed Mesquite Chop House. Run by the same owners behind the Sipp on South Lamar, YUGO features dishes and drinks inspired by cuisines across Asia, including Chinese, Japanese, and Thai-inspired dishes.

The menu starts off with dim sum, which translates to “small plates,” and features local ingredients alongside Asian staples like wagyu beef and bok choy.

The menu also features various dumplings, wontons and rolls. Highlights from this section include a $30 wagyu beef and broccoli dim sum dish, lamb dumplings and Thai crab napoleons.

Larger portions on the menu include rice dishes, noodle dishes and their signature plates. Meals include Thai chicken curry, sweet and spicy chicken stir-fry and “Korean fried chicken five piece”.

The menu also features an extensive wine, sake and cocktail list. The hibiscus lemonade and the Miyazaki cocktails were highlights on the menu, coupled with an overflowing wine and sake list.

To finish the meal, there are four dessert options. Our staff ordered the molten chocolate lava cake and the ginger and chamomile creme brulee, which were both very flavorful. The creme brulee had a distinct gingerbread-like taste that reminded our staff of Christmas, while the chocolate cake was very rich and lush.

The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and attentive, and the kitchen is quick. The interior is well-decorated with a flower-covered ceiling and an all-white interior with purple accents and mirrors around the room. The space is relatively open, with booths for privacy and a sectioned-off bar.

My only complaints were over-seasoning and uneven cooking times, and the building is currently surrounded by construction, making the restaurant hard to find. The construction is not a fault to the restaurant, however, and the cooking inconsistencies can be expected with new restaurants and will likely be remedied soon.

Overall Rating: 7.5/10

Wagyu Beef and Broccoli

The portion size is a bit too small for its 30 dollar price tag, and the beef was slightly overcooked. 6.5/10

Thai Crab Napoleon

“This tastes like nature.”

The portion size is again slightly small for the 16 dollar cost, but it was very tasty overall. 7/10

Hibiscus Lemonade

The menu says it is for four people, but it can easily be done by an enthusiastic two. Presentation and taste are top-notch. 10/10

Lamb Dumplings

The lamb was slightly overcooked and the sauce was unexpectedly spicy. 6.5/10

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Stir-Fry

“This was neither sweet nor spicy.”

The use of udon noodles was surprising, but the taste was enjoyable. 6.5/10

Fortune Cookie

YUGO has unique fortune cookies with Oxford – and Ole Miss-themed messages. 10/10

YUGO Oxford

1001 Jackson Avenue

662 380 5293

www.yugooxford.com