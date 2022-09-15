Assistant professor Suresh Bandari, a researcher in the School of Pharmacy, died Sept. 5 following a cardiac arrhythmia event. Bandari leaves behind his wife, Pavani Konagala, and his two children, Anish and Srihan.

Bandari joined the university in 2017 and worked as a postdoctoral research associate and research scientist at the School of Pharmacy’s Department of Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery. In 2022, he was promoted to research assistant professor.

During his time at the university, Bandari mentored and created bonds with his many Ph.D. students, who recalled his kind nature and willingness to help others.

“Even on the holidays, he used to be available for his students,” UM pharmacy Ph.D. graduate student Dinesh Nayavanandi said. “Whatever the time, he was always there — and I think that is the most important thing.”

UM Ph. D student Priyanka Srinivasan said that she had a close relationship with Bandari since her arrival at the university in 2017.

“I’ve been meeting with him almost every day at his office for his guidance and for the valuable suggestions he used to give me for my projects,” Srinivasan said. “It’s a very close bond. I’m extremely happy that I’ve worked with him and terribly upset that he’s (gone).”

Srinivasan says that her mentor’s commitment and support for his students are what she admired most about Bandari.

“He’s one of the sweetest, most down to earth and humble people. He’s a very knowledgeable man, and he’s always been there for his students,” Srinivasan said. “His commitment and support for his students during his research and during their research has always been a great pillar of strength.”

Bandari was popular not only among UM students but also among the many students and colleagues Bandari taught and trained in his native country of India.

Sagar Narala, a UM Ph.D. student in pharmaceutics and drug delivery, met Bandari in 2007 while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in India. After 15 years of friendship and mentorship, Narala says that he would not be where he is today without Bandari’s help and guidance.

“He’s everything to me. He is a friend, a brother, a teacher, a mentor, a guide. So it’s a huge loss for me. I never expected this,” Narala said. “He was always by my side when I was facing tough situations. He always supported me amongst everything.”

Over the course of Bandari’s career, he established his name in pharmaceutical research with more than 100 peer-reviewed publications in renowned journals with many additional contributions to his field. He was an editorial advisory board member for the renowned American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and he co-authored a book chapter, a book and a patent according to the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy News and Media Center.

The great appreciation felt for Bandari and his contributions can be seen through the multitude of donations made through a GoFundMe organized by his wife to support her husband’s extensive medical bills. Bandari spent over a week in critical care at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis before he passed, during which time more than 900 donations were made. As of Sept. 14, more than $78,500 had been raised.

Eman Ashour, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery, said that the GoFundMe is a way to give back to Bandari for everything that he has given to his students.

“That’s all because of the students, because he loves his students,” Ashour said. “And I think it’s time for the students to pay back … as a token of appreciation and great respect.”