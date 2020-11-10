Asya Branch, a University of Mississippi alumna and the first African American Miss Mississippi USA, was crowned Miss USA tonight at this year’s Miss USA pageant. This is the first time Mississippi has won the title.

“With this year being so different due to COVID, my preparation has been very different, from doing at home workouts everyday to meeting with trainers and coaches virtually,” Branch told The Daily Mississippian before Monday’s competition.

This year’s pageant was aired live from Memphis and was previously postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first runner-up was Miss Idaho USA, Kim Layne.

Branch is from Michigan, and she moved to Mississippi in 2003. She has been competing in pageants since the first grade and has participated in pageants every year since. Branch was crowned the 2018 Miss Mississippi in the Miss America circuit.

For her platform, she promotes “I Am More,” which advocates for those who have been affected by incarceration.

As Miss USA, Branch will move on to the Miss Universe pageant.