Ole Miss soccer is finally back under the lights of the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium preparing for the 2020 soccer season. Preseason workouts started on Aug. 4, and head coach Matt Mott said the Rebels are happy to be back with a ball.

The team has been in Oxford since Jun. 2, working on fitness and conditioning. With the announcement of a postponed season that starts on Aug. 31, Mott said energy levels on the pitch are at an all-time high during practices.

“We are seeing the players back in their element,” he said. “The team came back very fit. It’s the most fit team we’ve ever had. The energy and intensity levels are high.”

According to SEC guidelines, players must wear a mask in all group settings. The guidelines have forced the Rebels into an unfamiliar adjustment, but they are necessary for a playable season.

Mott said the team is doing a great job at following the guidelines that the Ole Miss Health and Sports Performance staff implemented, including social distancing.

“We are doing a good job at following all of the rules so we can have a season,” Mott said. “We’ve been able to implement it, and all of the players have done a fantastic job and don’t complain.”

Senior defender Sophie Dineen said the soccer motto this year is “We Over Me,” which means no one is above the program.

The Rebels are hoping for another successful season after their fall in the post-season last year, but with all of the uncertainty and regulations, the team still wants to play.

“It’s definitely different, and it’s not the easiest thing,” Dineen said. “But I will take anything to be able to play a season.”