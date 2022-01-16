The Rebels’ historic 2021 campaign ended with a heartbreaking injury to Matt Corral and a 21-7 Sugar Bowl loss, a seemingly inappropriate ending to a season that saw the Grove reignite with the flames of Ole Miss Football. How can we forget the nail-biting finish against Arkansas? Or the chaotic number of fourth-down calls that made Ole Miss the most entertaining team in the nation. And let us pay our respects to Matt Corral, whose career in Oxford has come to a close.

Corral’s spirit was the embodiment of a culture focused on the team rather than the individual. He was willing to dive for every extra yard and take any hit to help get a win for the logo on the helmet he wore. The California native brought unforgettable memories to fans with his confident arm and poised demeanor. But nevertheless, the pain of watching two SEC rivals face off in the National Championship is present. Most of team 126 is already in the locker room preparing for next season, but there are new faces coming in and old faces heading out.

Draft Declarations

Matt Corral, QB One of the most iconic quarterbacks in Ole Miss history has declared for the draft after four years. Corral threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns alongside his 1,338 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior, Corral was a Heisman favorite until an ankle injury hindered his season, but the injury didn’t stop Corral from gaining 3,963 total yards and 31 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. Corral has been talked about as a first-round pick and has the potential to be the first QB off the board.

Snoop Conner, RB With Conner’s declaration, crowds at the Vaught will no longer chant “SNOOOOOP” after his explosive runs. Conner, who rushed for 26 touchdowns in college, added a bruising element to the Rebels run game. Conner has the physicality and upside to be a good NFL back, but will need to land in the right situation. Look for him to land in the later rounds of the draft but have a chance to earn a roster spot as a 3rd down power back.

Sam Williams, EDGE Williams came on fire during his junior year, recording 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in a memorable campaign. Through his three years as a Rebel, Williams bagged 22.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss to go with his 134 tackles. Williams is projected to be a second or third-round pick where he can quickly contribute as a fast and athletic pass rusher.

Jerrion Ealy, RB Ealy, a Flowood, Mississippi, native, is the most recent five-star recruit the Rebels have landed out of high school. The versatile back has shown his ability to be effective as both a receiver and a runner with 2,235 yards on the ground and 545 through the air. As a three-year contributor, Ealy’s ability to break and avoid tackles helped the Rebels to a 10-2 regular season record and a New Year’s Six games during his final season.

Dontario Drummond, WR An East Mississippi Community College transfer, Drummond had a relatively quiet first two seasons before exploding in 2021 with over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The speedy playmaker will look to keep making plays on Sunday and is expected to be a mid-round draft pick.

Chance Campbell, ILB The eye-catching linebacker from Maryland transferred in and had an immediate impact, making 47 tackles and wrapping up six sacks in his only season as a Rebel. Campbell showed impressive speed flying around the line of scrimmage to blow up the opponent’s backfield. Campbell can be used as an effective QB spy at the next level and should be drafted in the later rounds.

Nick Broeker, OT Measuring at 6’5, 305 lbs., Broeker played tackle for Lane Kiffin but may move to guard at the next level given his height. Broeker is a terrific run blocker and moves amazingly well when in space and blocking at the second level. Broeker could go in the third or fourth round and has a chance to be a quality starter in the NFL.

Ben Brown, OG With a similar build to Broeker, Brown stands at 6’5, 315 lbs. but plays on the interior for the Rebels. The longtime starter brings a complete profile as he has demonstrated the football IQ to adjust blocking schemes while still bringing the violence desired for an interior lineman.

Lakia Henry ILB Henry played in 2021 in an off-ball role and had a solid year, registering 38 tackles in 13 games, but was more productive in 2019 and 2020. Through his three years defending the Vaught, Henry made 188 tackles, with three for loss and one sack. Henry will likely be a priority free agent and have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp



Outgoing Transfers:

(11/22/21) Brice Johnson, WR→ Houston In two years at Ole Miss, Johnson appeared in one game but made the SEC academic honor roll in 2020 as a banking and finance major.

(11/29/21) Mohamed Sanogo, LB→ Louisville Playing five years in Oxford, Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo carved out a role as an off-ball linebacker, collecting 210 tackles with 12 tackles for a loss during his tenure in Oxford. Sanogo looks to be an immediate starter for the Cardinals heading into next season.

(11/29/21) Daylen Gill, LB→ Southern Mississippi This will be Gill’s second career transfer. The senior linebacker entered the Ole Miss program as a junior after being a top 100 Junior College prospect. Gill has registered 23 tackles in his 19 games.

(11/29/21) LeDarrius Cox, DL→ Indiana In his two years in Oxford, Cox recorded five tackles in 13 appearances on the interior of the defensive line.

(11/29/21) Patrick Lucas, DL→ Indiana The second 2019 3-star defensive lineman to move to Indiana, Lucas recorded three tackles during his Ole Miss career.

(12/01/21) DaMarcus Thomas, TE→ South Alabama Thomas pulled in one reception for six yards during his short career in Oxford after signing with the 2020 recruiting class

(12/08/21) Jamar Richardson, WR→ UTSA Richardson transferred in as a junior college cornerback before switching to receiver prior to the 2021 season. Richardson recorded 10 tackles and a sack as a junior.

(12/14/21) Sincere David, DL David has not yet announced a destination, but the defensive tackle out of Jacksonville, Florida, has registered 12 tackles during his four years as a Rebel.

(12/14/21) Quentin Bivens, DL→ Southern Mississippi Bivens is one of a few Rebels heading towards the coast, and one of the handful of interior lineman who are taking their leave. Bivens made 10 tackles in 2021 and holds two years of eligibility.

(12/14/21) David Beckum, CB Despite scoring 17 goals for the English international team, Beckham retains all five years of eligibility as he never competed under the NCAA… oop wrong Beckham. This Beckum is the son of assistant strength coach Jarwarski Beckum. David did not appear in a game for the Rebels in 2021.

(1/04/22) John Rhys Plumlee, QB→ UCF Both a dual-threat and a dual-sport athlete, Plumlee hits the portal after seeing his opportunity at quarterback dry up. Plumlee heads to UCF where incumbent starter Dillon Gabriel has just left. Plumlee’s biggest time on the football field came in 2019 when he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns as the temporary starter. Since then, the man known as “JRP” has been moved to wide receiver where he has snagged 25 passes for 280 yards in two seasons. Keep your eyes open for some JRP fireworks on ESPN next season as he takes his magic to Orlando.

Jadon Jackson, WR The second receiver to hit the portal, Jackson has hauled in five passes in each of his three seasons and found paydirt once.

Bryce Ramsey, OL→ Southern Mississippi The 6’1, 330 lbs. lineman has played in 23 games in his three-year career, with his biggest contributions coming on special teams blocking for the field goal unit.



Incoming Transfers