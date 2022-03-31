Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi reported zero COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 18, 2020.

“Today (March 24) is a great day for our hospital and community — the first day with no COVID-19 patients since March 18, 2020,” said Baptist NMS CEO and Administrator Bill Henning in a statement to The Oxford Eagle. “We are very grateful for the reduction in COVID-19 patients in our community, region and state.”

Henning went on to say that although they are celebrating zero COVID-19 cases, he still wants people to be cautious and protect themselves against the virus.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill also celebrated the hospital’s milestone with a Facebook post, noting that it is understood that COVID-19 is still around.

“We are celebrating NO COVID-19 patients at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi today for the first time since March 18, 2020,” Tannehill said in the post. “Thank you, Oxford, for being responsible, for sticking with us for two long years, for loving your neighbor.”

The state reported 90 new cases across the state on Wednesday, the lowest reported rate since the pandemic started.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 12% of the state is fully vaccinated and boosted; 3% is fully vaccinated and not eligible for boosters; 28% is fully vaccinated and eligible for boosters; 56% is not or is only partially vaccinated.

Vaccination is still the best protection against COVID-19 infection and transmission, as it greatly reduces the chance of severe illness and death from the virus according to the MSDH.