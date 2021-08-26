The Oxford Police Department reported that a recent University of Mississippi graduate was murdered at The Links apartment complex on Aug. 22.

John Adams was shot and killed at the age of 24.

Adams graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the university in May 2021.

Police have Keith Lamont Jr., 19 of Batesville in custody, but the investigation is ongoing. Lamont was issued a bond of $1 million after appearing before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

“This is a tragic event that cut a young promising life short and altered a family forever. To the Adams family, our hearts and prayers are with you all,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

Faculty and staff at the university mourn the death of Adams.

“I am heartbroken over the tragic news of John’s passing, and extend my sincerest condolences to his family and friends. They are in my prayers,” assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, Brent Marsh said.

Of all the lives Adam touched, he made a unique impact on one UM faculty member individually: his advisor.

“I remember he would come into my office and have a big smile on his face,” Tyrus McCarty, associate professor for the department of mechanical engineering, said.

There has been an outpouring of condolences to Adams’ friends and family from the university.

Marsh said he recommends anyone who needs emotional support should contact the University Counseling Center.