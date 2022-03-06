With themes ranging from a New Skool vs. Old Skool Verzuz Battle to Mortal Kombat to the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the Battle of the Greeks Step Show was a competition between alumni from eight of the Divine Nine organizations at the university during the 2022 Black Alumni Reunion.

The Black sororities and fraternities brought high energy, laughs and a lot of singing — in addition to stepping and strolling — into Fulton Chapel on Friday night.

In the sorority category, four teams competed: Theta Psi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Lambda Sigma chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Tau Eta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Xi Zeta chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

First Place: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

Second Place: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Third Place: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

In the fraternity category, four teams competed: Nu Upsilon chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Eta Beta chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Eta Zeta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

First Place: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

Second Place: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity

Third Place: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, is composed of historically Black fraternities and sororities.