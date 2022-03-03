The University of Mississippi Black Alumni Reunion, which is expecting its largest gathering ever, will be held today, March 3 through Sunday, March 6.

Every three years, the Black Alumni Council hosts a reunion to celebrate current students and past graduates. Approximately 650 guests are expected this year.

Junae Johnson, the assistant director for diversity and inclusion for alumni affairs, said the reunion is a time to gather and celebrate.

“This is a time for our Black alumni to come back and to celebrate as a family, and also to celebrate Black excellence,” Johnson said.

According to the UM Alumni Association website, “The Black Alumni Reunion is a time to celebrate all of the vast contributions that our black alumni have made to the University of Mississippi. Our goal is to recognize individuals who have paved the way before us and to show love to our beloved alma mater.”

James Meredith, the first Black student admitted to the university; Dr. J. Steven Blake, a physician in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Coolidge Ball, the first Black athlete to play a sport at the university, and Don Cole, former assistant provost and assistant to the chancellor for multicultural affairs, will be among this year’s guests.

Activities will include traditional events like a step show, an awards gala, panel discussions and a Sunday devotional service in Nutt Auditorium.

There will also be new events including a BAR kickback and a karaoke night at The Inn at Ole Miss.

Johnson emphasized the importance of having a place for Black students and alumni to gather.

“Just having that space for us to be celebrated, I think that’s always very important,” Johnson said.

Johnson also emphasized the opportunity this reunion poses for current students to network with leadership and distinguished alumni.

The reunion schedule:

Thursday, March 3:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration in The Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom

12:15-1:15 p.m. Union Unplugged in the Student Union Plaza

3-5 p.m. BAR Kickback in The Inn at Ole Miss, Stark Family Garden

Friday, March 4:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Continued Registration, The Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom

10-11 a.m. Division of Diversity and Community Engagement Open House,

student union, Suite F

10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. College of Liberal Arts Meet and Greet, The Inn at Ole Miss, Ballroom A

11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Student-Alumni Mixer, The Inn at Ole Miss, Ballroom B

11 a.m. to 12:00p.m. Young Alumni Mixer, McCormick’s at The Inn at Ole Miss

12-3 p.m. All White Rooftop Party, Marriott Hotel Rooftop

3-5 p.m. State of the University Forum, Triplett Alumni Center, Butler Auditorium

5:30-8:30 p.m. Battle of the Greeks Step Show, Fulton Chapel

9 p.m. The Office Bar Party, The Powerhouse

Saturday, March 5:

8-10 a.m. Continued Registration, The Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom

8-9 a.m. Jackie Certain Walk, Howry Parking Lot

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reunion Picnic, The Circle

3-4 p.m. Bryant Hall, Room 209

5 p.m. Ole Miss Men’s Basketball vs. Vanderbilt, SBJ Pavilion

5:30- 6:30 p.m. Champagne Hour, The Inn at Ole Miss

6:30- 9 p.m. Black Alumni Awards Gala, The Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom

10:00 p.m. The Old Skool Jam, The Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom

Sunday, March 6:

8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday Devotional Service, Nutt Auditorium

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closing Brunch, The Inn at Ole Miss Ballroom