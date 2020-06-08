<figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="giphy" data-elementor-lightbox-description="could look good on the front page of the website if wee want to do a gif" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/giphy.gif'><img width="320" height="480" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86992" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/giphy.gif" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86992'>\n Photos by Reed Jones\n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/><figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="8" data-elementor-lightbox-description="BLM march peaceful protest George Floyd rally against racism" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/8.jpg'><img width="1000" height="1500" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86991" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/8.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/8.jpg 1000w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/8-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/8-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/8-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/8-750x1125.jpg 750w" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86991'>\n Photo by Reed Jones. \n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/><figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="7" data-elementor-lightbox-description="BLM march peaceful protest George Floyd rally against racism" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7.jpg'><img width="1500" height="1000" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86990" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7.jpg 1500w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/7-1140x760.jpg 1140w" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86990'>\n Photo by Reed Jones. \n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/><figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="5" data-elementor-lightbox-description="BLM march peaceful protest George Floyd rally against racism" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5.jpg'><img width="1461" height="1500" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86988" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5.jpg 1461w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5-292x300.jpg 292w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5-997x1024.jpg 997w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5-768x789.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5-750x770.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/5-1140x1170.jpg 1140w" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86988'>\n Photo by Reed Jones\n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/><figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="4" data-elementor-lightbox-description="BLM march peaceful protest George Floyd rally against racism" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/4.jpg'><img width="1000" height="1500" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86987" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/4.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/4.jpg 1000w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/4-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/4-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/4-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/4-750x1125.jpg 750w" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86987'>\n Photo by Reed Jones. \n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/><figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="3 copy" data-elementor-lightbox-description="BLM march peaceful protest George Floyd rally against racism" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/3-copy.jpg'><img width="1000" height="1500" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86986" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/3-copy.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/3-copy.jpg 1000w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/3-copy-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/3-copy-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/3-copy-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/3-copy-750x1125.jpg 750w" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86986'>\n Photo by Reed Jones. \n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/><figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="2" data-elementor-lightbox-description="BLM march peaceful protest George Floyd rally against racism" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/2.jpg'><img width="1000" height="1500" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86985" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/2.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/2.jpg 1000w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/2-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/2-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/2-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/2-750x1125.jpg 750w" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86985'>\n Photo by Reed Jones. \n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/><figure class='gallery-item'>\n <a data-elementor-open-lightbox="yes" data-elementor-lightbox-slideshow="18ed6af" data-elementor-lightbox-title="1" data-elementor-lightbox-description="BLM march peaceful protest George Floyd rally against racism" href='https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/1.jpg'><img width="1000" height="1500" src="" alt="" aria-describedby="gallery_3-86984" data-src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/1.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/1.jpg 1000w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/1-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/1-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/1-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/1-750x1125.jpg 750w" data-expand="700" \/><\/a>\n <figcaption class='wp-caption-text gallery-caption' id='gallery_3-86984'>\n Photo by Reed Jones\n <\/figcaption><\/figure><br style="clear: both" \/>