After two years of cancellation due to COVID-19, Oxford’s beloved Double Decker Arts Festival is back in full swing this weekend. Part of the weekend’s festivities will include the Blue Delta’s Blues Alley on April 23 hosted by Blue Delta Jeans.

Mississippi-based company Blue Delta Jeans will be hosting the blues event for the second year in a row. This is the first time it will be held during Double Decker weekend.

Blue Delta Jeans was co-founded by Josh West and Nick Weaver, both Mississippi natives. They specialize in raw denim, which they term “bespoke.” The entire process is done in partnership with the customer, so the jeans are fully customizable. They make all their denim in Tupelo.

Weaver, also the COO of Blue Delta Jeans, said he is excited for the chance to make the second Blue Delta’s Blues Alley even better than the first.

“Last year, despite Double Decker being canceled, we held the first iteration of the Blues Ally event and had a great time,” Weaver said. “With Double Decker back in full force this year, it was a no-brainer to do it again, even bigger and better.”

The event will take place in the alley between the Blue Delta Jeans Studio and The Lyric. Weaver expressed his gratitude toward the City of Oxford for allowing them to shut down the alley for the shows.

Live music will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Performances will include Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies, Jake the Snake and The Pearl Street Jumpers, and Mr. SIPP.

According to Weaver, Double Decker holds a special place in the heart of Blue Delta Jeans.

“Our design studio on the Square opened during Double Decker weekend of 2014, so this weekend is always very special to us,” Weaver said.

The design studio will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 23.

Weaver said they are also excited to elevate their collaborations with student-athletes.

“With the Grove Bowl and baseball games this weekend, a good number of Blue Delta clients and student athletes that we did NIL deals with this previous fall are getting the bright lights and the stage to showcase their talents,” Weaver said.

In September 2021, Blue Delta Jeans offered NIL deals to every member of the Ole Miss football team.

Weaver said he and the company are proud members of the Oxford community.

“It is an honor to call the Oxford Square our home,” Weaver said. “And seeing the town come alive for the first Double Decker since 2019 is a real treat.”