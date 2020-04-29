The Board of Alderman passed a resolution starting the first phase for safely recovering Oxford’s economy, which includes the opening of non-essential retail stores, office and general business, childcare services, medical and health services and pharmacies and allowing curbside pickup as soon as April 30.

Barber shops, nail and tanning salons, gyms and entertainment venues will remain closed, and restaurants will continue their current level of offering services through curbside, drive-thru and delivery options.

Those dealing with retail and other public interactions are advised to continue diligently practicing social distancing and wearing facemasks as advised by the CDC.

The first phase of the plan could not have started until after the peak of active coronavirus cases in Lafayette County, which was on April 18, according to data received by the board. In the resolution, Mayor Robyn Tannehill said this plan is reliant on safe practices released by the CDC, Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi Department of Health and input from local health care professionals.

Tannehill said that local professionals have stressed the importance of wearing face coverings in public and strict social distancing practices.

“We have received this message loud and clear from our four health care professionals and firmly believe that face coverings will open the door to more commerce, more quickly than anything else,” Tannehill wrote.

The statement also mentions its reliance on The State of Alabama’s Reopen Alabama Responsibly Plan for recovering Oxford’s economy.

Tannehill wrote that to continue the first phase of recovery successfully, daily operations will be changed greatly and require the cooperation of both local stores and customers.

The statement details that the same resolutions in the fourth emergency resolution will continue throughout this process.

“Oxford is blessed to have a very diverse population,” Tannehill wrote. “Plans for a successful recovery in a community that is made up of large numbers of students and retirees presents challenges and requires the need for City leaders to develop a plan that is uniquely tailored to Oxford.”

The statement outlined the current goals for Oxford, including identifying the peak for Oxford and fully starting the first phase 14 days past the height of cases.