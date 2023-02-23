Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a beginner botanist, a houseplant is the perfect decoration to add life to your living space just in time for spring.

Liz, a plant expert and employee at Oxford Interior Landscape, also known as the OIL Shed, shared some advice about properly choosing and maintaining houseplants.

“It’s not as hard as people think it is. It just takes research. What does your plant like? Where does it want to be?” Liz said.

Not only do plants help spruce up your home, but they can also help foster a healthy environment. A study conducted by the National Chin-Yi University of Technology shows that indoor plants promote concentration, lower stress levels and boost productivity.

“I have an aloe vera plant because I found it at the Canton flea market and thought it would be fun to have in my dorm,” Sydney Grace Ottens, a freshman elementary education major at the University of Mississippi, said. “I love watching it grow, and it just brightens up my space.”

Succulents prove to be perfect for a busy college lifestyle because they require minimal watering and attention. These drought-resistant plants come in many varieties, ranging from aloe vera to snake plants.

Known for having healing properties, an aloe vera’s plump leaves provide soothing gel for skin ailments and only require watering every couple of weeks. Snake plants, also known as Sansevierias, are characterized by their variegated sword leaves and sturdy nature, making them ideally suited for new plant owners.

“All throughout freshman year, my roommate and I had a snake plant. It was super easy to take care of and barely required watering,” Izzy Arthurs, a sophomore English major, said.

The peace lily, a natural air-purifier, is a forgiving houseplant that tolerates fluorescent lights, making it a perfect addition to an office desk.

And if you’re looking to add a pop of color to your room decor, the Flamingo plant is an easy-to-grow indoor anthurium. Its ornamental leaves and dazzling pink flowers thrive in direct sunlight and have low water needs.

If you’re looking for wall decor, a staghorn fern proves to be an easily kept variety of fern, flourishing both outdoors and indoors in a basket or on a mounted piece of wood.

Pairing different varieties of plants allows you to cultivate your own at-home garden.

“Terrariums are kind of trendy right now,” Liz said. “It gives you an opportunity to create something that is original to you.”

It is important to choose a plant that is best suited for your lifestyle and environment, but most houseplants are low maintenance and allow you to revamp your living space without sacrificing space. If you have pets or small children, it is wise to research a plant to make sure it is not toxic if consumed.

A vital first step in indoor plant ownership is repotting the plant to ensure its roots have space to grow according to Liz. Indoor plants are typically designated as such because in most cases they are easy to care for with little effort. However, tending to plants can be a process of trial and error.

“It just takes attention over time,” Liz said, “And if it doesn’t work, do it again, because sometimes it wasn’t the one that was meant to be. Sometimes it fails because it just fails. You can’t let that make you feel like you can’t do it.”

For any further houseplant tips/tricks, you can visit Oxford Interior Landscape. They are located at 764 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655.