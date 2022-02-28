The ninth annual Black Student Union Gala was held Friday, Feb. 25. The gala honors Black History Month and gives students a place to celebrate African American achievement at the University of Mississippi and in the community.

The BSU has been organizing the annual gala since 2014. BSU president Jon’na Bailey said that the inaugural gala was created to recognize African Americans who were making a difference on campus.

“During the 2013-2014 academic term, the BSU Executive Board saw a need to recognize African Americans who dedicated their time and energy to creating a more diverse and inclusive atmosphere on campus,” Bailey said.

The gala also celebrates the achievements of the African American community at the university. This year, the first Jackie Certain Guiding Light Award was presented. The award, according to Bailey, was renamed to “honor Jackie’s legacy and passion for the university.”

Toni Avant, the director of the career center, was this year’s winner.

The BSU also created the James Meredith Trailblazer Award in honor of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi.

Bailey said that the gala provides an opportunity to mingle with the leadership of the university, including the chancellor and vice chancellors for Student Affairs and Diversity and Community Engagement.

Outside of networking opportunities, the gala also provides a place to gather and celebrate.

“Rarely can we celebrate our Blackness freely, and the Gala provides that place,” Bailey said. “We can be unapologetically Black while looking fabulous, but also relax and enjoy the fact that you are not the only Black person in the room for once. It’s essential to understand what we bring to the university as students and celebrate that.”