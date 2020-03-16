The University of Mississippi, along with all other Mississippi public universities, has cancelled all classes on the Oxford campus and the regional campuses for March 16-20. On March 23, all classes and related coursework will be held online indefinitely.



University housing will close until further notice. Residence halls and university-owned apartments will be open until March 18 at 5 p.m. for students to pick up belongings they will need while the facilities are closed.



All university-sponsored and non-athletics events and large on- and off-campus gatherings have been cancelled or postponed. No events will be approved until further notice.



The NCAA cancelled remaining winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.



The NCAA suspended all Division I recruiting until April 15. The Ole Miss football team has postponed spring practices.

Ole Miss Pro Day has been cancelled.



Ole Miss Alumni Association events have been cancelled or postponed.



Oxford School District will be closed “at least” until March 27. The school district is planning to provide meals to students who need them and instruction through that date.



The University of Mississippi Medical Center will begin restricted visitor policy on March 16.



Many Oxford parks and facilities will close, including Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center, City of Oxford Activity Center, mTrade Park, L.Q.C. Lamar House, Burns Belfry and Cedar Oaks. Other parks will be open for individual use, but restrooms have been closed and organizational use has been prohibited.



The Ole Miss Student Union will be closed to the public through this week. The bookstore will be accessible through the patio entrance on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The Oxford Film Festival has been postponed.



The Mississippi State Board of Education will hold its March 19 meeting virtually.



The Mississippi Department of Archives and History sites and offices will close indefinitely.



