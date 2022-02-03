This article marks the beginning of a new series highlighting the changing of the guard in Rebel football. I will be taking to the film in order to watch, breakdown and evaluate notable Ole Miss athletes who have either declared for the draft or are transferring into the program. It felt only fitting to start this list with a hometown hero, so our first prospect will be none other than Jackson Prep alum and former 5-star recruit Jerrion Ealy.

Stat Breakdown

Listed H/W/P: 5’9”, 185 lbs, RB

Pro Comparison: Austin Ekeler

In a Nutshell: Ealy is a versatile back who threatens defenses in the pass game as well as on the ground. Though his size may scare some teams away in the draft, his electric nature and violent mindset make him an intriguing prospect.

Strengths

Simply put, Ealy is a tough tackle. He has a variety of moves in his toolbox to break or avoid tackles. His biggest strength as a prospect is how accurately he is able to diagnose each situation and find the best way to maximize each run.

Ealy, like most backs, is particularly keen on the stiff arm, which he was able to deploy quite effectively on defensive backs when turning the corner or running through arm tackles at the line of scrimmage. Ealy is a very intelligent runner, and while his arm length is a concern, I am confident he will continue his success with the move in the NFL.

Unlike most power rushers, Ealy sets his target not on the facemask or chest of the tackler, but on the shoulder and elbow joints. His goal is not to distribute a devastating shove that sends the defender careening into a highlight reel, but rather to take advantage of basic human anatomy and force the defender to bend their arm. By giving a lighter push to these regions, Ealy allows himself not only to keep his momentum, but also takes away the ability of the defender to wrap him up.

Most of Ealy’s game is set on avoiding head on contact, and while this may seem obvious, please note there are rushers like Snoop Conner who are more likely to succeed in a face-to-face collision than trying to outrun or out-maneuver a defender. One of the most important things for all running backs is their footwork. Football is a game of inches, and it is crucial that each step is maximized to give players the acceleration or change of direction needed to bust a big play. In a nutshell, Ealy has great feet. He is rarely caught flat-footed, and is an expert at keeping his legs driving through contact.

The Rebels are primarily a zone blocking team, which means that there is not a predetermined gap for rushers to hit, and instead they must use their vision to find whatever cutback lanes open up. When drafted, this is certainly the scheme that he will end up in as he has demonstrated his ability to find and accelerate through gaps.

Ealy has the ability to shorten his steps without losing momentum, giving him more time to make his decision and more time for a defender to expose their gap by overcommitting. That trait is arguably his most marketable, and it allows him to play with his mind instead of his body and overcome his physical shortcoming by outsmarting defenses. His footwork also sets the stage for some filthy cuts and jukes, which have left plenty of defenders on the ground this past season. He is lethal when combining his stiff arm with a sharp jab step, a combo that will be popular with NFL scouts.

Finally, Ealy showcases what is becoming a requirement of NFL running backs: receiving talent. With sharp route running and steady hands, Ealy has made it clear he can be an effective third down back. His best downfield route is without a doubt a wheel from the backfield, where he showcases excellent zone awareness paired with the ability and courage to pull in contested catches. His speed and agility also makes him a matchup nightmare for linebackers, who are often caught flat footed in coverage and give up leverage on shorter routes.

The Ekeler comparison does not come with a promise that he will perform to the spectacular standards of the former undrafted rookie, but their similar play styles make the comparison valid. Both players have the ability to slip off tackles, smash through defenders or challenge defense in the pass game. If Ealy is to succeed at the next level, I expect him to have a similar role to that of Ekeler as a undersized back who runs with violence and finesse.

Weaknesses

On the field, Ealy has just one true weakness, size. At just 5’9” and 185 lbs., his stature will not be intimidating any NFL linebackers in the near future. The answer here would be to put on weight, but that could sacrifice all of the skills that make him effective. In a world where Ealy does not pan out in the NFL, he would be easily overwhelmed by tacklers and struggle to gain consistent yardage, relegating him to a gadget role instead of being a back who saw consistent playing time. Another potential knock on Ealy is the solid number of negative runs he sustained in 2021. While I would personally chalk that up to the nature of zone runs mixed with a spotty offensive line, there are those who would say it is more an issue with his decision making.

Preview

Personally, I have assigned Ealy an 87 overall prospect grade. This projects him to be a second round value and should be a contributor in his first or second season as a pro. This puts him above players like James Cook (83), Brian Robinson (77) and Hassan Haskins (81) and cements him as one of the better running backs in the draft.

Schematically, I could see him landing on the Raiders as a thunder/lightning complement to Josh Jacobs. Here, he would play a third down role early in his career but certainly get legitimate playing time in order to give Jacobs rest. Given the recent hire of Josh McDaniels, expect Las Vegas to move to a more committee approach at running back, which he deployed effectively throughout his time in New England.

The other obvious choice is the 49ers. Although they seemingly have an endless supply of running backs, stud speedster Raheem Mostert is set to hit free agency, and with the emergence of Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson, it seems unwise to cash out for the near 30 year old. Shanahan is the most famous user of the zone offense in the NFL, and given that Wilson is a bruiser and Mitchell is a balanced back, it seems fitting that they would add a speedy option to give them a three headed snake in the backfield. It would also make sense to pair soon to be second year quarterback Trey Lance with another young back to develop chemistry with. In an offense loaded with versatility and talent, Ealy may not get the volume he would in other places, but he would certainly be effective.