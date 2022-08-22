On Oct. 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first African American student to enroll at the University of Mississippi. As we near the 60th anniversary of integration, here is a preview of events the university has planned to celebrate this milestone and commemorate the achievements of Meredith:

Sept. 19, 2022-March 2023: UM Libraries exhibit “Paving the Path: James Meredith and the Integration of the University of Mississippi”

Sept. 28: “The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy,” signature event honoring James Meredith and his contributions to the University of Mississippi

Sept. 30: “Legacy Celebration,” alumni celebration of African American firsts at UM

Sept. 26­-30: Week of Service, a childhood literacy project centering on the four pillars of courage, opportunity, knowledge and perseverance

Oct. 2: Longest Table, an opportunity to share a meal and connect with others at a table that spans UM’s Walk of Champions

Jan. 31, 2023: Open Doors, dinner and conversations with UM administrators

Feb. 7: Black History Month keynote address featuring Judy Meredith, Ph.D.

Feb. 17: Black Student Union’s 10th Annual Black History Month Gala

April 11: Celebrating Diversity Excellence, end-of-year celebration

Letters to Mr. Meredith: An opportunity for campus and community members to share reflections and words of appreciation

Speaker Series: A series of interactive dialogues and conversations throughout the academic year

“This anniversary is a powerful reminder that our institution, which once stood in the way of equality, now elevates the stories and experiences of those who have been marginalized in our institution’s history,” Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Community Engagement Shawnboda D. Mead said in a statement. “It also reminds us to remain steadfast in our commitment to mitigating barriers to success while creating an optimal learning environment in which all members of our campus community can reach their full potential.”

According to Mead and Chancellor Glenn Boyce, the university also plans to launch a 60th anniversary website to share updates and announce events.