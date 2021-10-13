Two players on the Ole Miss Men’s Tennis team came away with the Red Doubles Draw award over the weekend during their tennis match. The Red Double Draw is the second-tier level of the event out of four. The match took place at the University of Georgia’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex and hosted a variety of different schools around the conference.

Rebels Lukas Engelhardt and Jakob Cadonau won all three double matches during the invitational to be crowned the Red Double Draw title holders. Engelhardt and Cadonau put on quite the show this weekend and finished out match play defeating UNC-Wilmington to bring their winning game record to 8-6 (Pro-set scoring was used for doubles).

The pair are now expected to help the Rebels out as their No. 3 doubles team this year, especially since they were dominant for the Rebels last season. Cadonau also had a solid showing during the singles match up in Georgia. In the Red Draw, Cadonau was able to notch three out of four wins for Ole Miss and two straight wins in his first matchup. He eventually would fall to Coy Simmons of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte on Saturday.

Cadonau was able to find his stride again as he once again tasted victory by defeating Georgia’s Britton Johnston to win the consolation match. Cadonau defeated Johnston 7-5, 6-4. A consolation bracket is used in tournaments to allow participants who lose in the main draw in the first round of competition to play an extra match instead of having one win and going home.

Cadonau has posted a strong 4-2 overall record in his singles matchups on the year so far. His teammate Engelhardt competed in the Magill Draw, but fell in the first round and had to withdraw from the rest of the singles competition due to injury on Saturday.