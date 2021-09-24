Oh, you thought you could get rid of us? It may be a bye week for the Rebs, but the grind never stops here at The Daily Mississippian. However, much like our football team, the sports desk will also be taking a step back this week. This time around, we’ve got members of the editorial staff giving it their best shot, but be warned: we have no knowledge of football. Buckle up, buttercup; you’re in for a good read.

No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas: Kate Kimberlin, arts and culture editor

Final Score Prediction: 3-4

As much as I am a (sort of) proud Texan, I simply cannot pass up an opportunity to publicly announce my hate for Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University. No hate to some of my lovely friends that go there, but I believe that this game will bode better for the Razorbacks. And I’m not just saying that because I had to Google the SEC West ranking. I just genuinely like to see A&M fans be humbled every once in a while. And don’t get me wrong, the Razorbacks shouldn’t get a break either, that’s why my score prediction is so low. But of course, don’t listen to anything I say. I have trouble remembering who plays against Ole Miss every week.

Tennessee at No. 11 Florida: Londyn Lorenz, opinion editor

Final Score Prediction: 49-10

Based on the number, or lack thereof, next to the teams above, I think Florida will easily beat Tennessee this weekend. Florida’s explosive performance against Alabama last week would agree.

There might be a little too much orange for me to actually watch the game, but I do like Gatorade, so I’m happy for Florida. While I don’t necessarily care about how the game turns out other than my pride of being correct, I do have a sense of satisfaction seeing Peyton Manning’s alma mater taking an L; if only he would’ve gone to Ole Miss instead… It’s not that I have an issue with the Mannings, I’d actually consider myself a huge Manning fan! I just like when people feel the consequences of their choice of not going to Ole Miss (which hopefully Arch will never have to experience).

No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin: Jacob Meyers, managing editor

Final Score Prediction: 42-14

Due to my lack of knowledge of football, I am judging based on mascot appearance and who would win in a fight. Notre Dame sports someone in a leprechaun costume as their mascot, while Wisconsin is represented by a suspicious looking badger named Bucky. Badger attacks on humans are rare, but badgers have a reputation of being fearless. Meanwhile leprechauns are comparable to a degenerate fairy. Humans might be at the top of the food chain, but there is something about that badger. Bucky could take a leprechaun’s gold anyday, I mean look at him. My money is on Wisconsin.

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford: Maddy Quon, editor-in-chief

Final Score Prediction: A number and a smaller number. UCLA wins. Go Bruins.

Okay, let’s think about this. Stanford might have a home-field advantage since the game is at Stanford Stadium, but UCLA is ranked (24 is barely cutting it, but it’s a number, so good for them).

As someone from Southern California, I feel inclined to root for UCLA. Not at all because some of my best friends go there, or because one of them is supposed to send me a UCLA shirt (Sophia, if you’re reading this, I want my shirt). The only good thing about Stanford that comes to mind is Katie Ledecky. She’s a national treasure, and for some reason has liked my comments on Instagram. Also, while we’re at it, why is Stanford’s mascot a tree? That’s strange. I don’t get that. They’re called the Cardinals, but their mascot is a tree. If you want a new sleep paralysis demon, look up the Stanford mascot. For real. Wow. I’m getting off topic. Anyway, go Bruins.

No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State: Zach Spooner, copy chief

Final Score Prediction: 27-21

Kansas State’s main quarterback, like usual, is already injured. Despite this, Kansas State is still 3-0 this season. On the other hand, Oklahoma State only beat Boise State with a late field goal block.

I’m rooting for Kansas State because my parents told me to (they both went there). So, go Wildcats (not the “High School Musical” ones)! Seriously though, I am a big fan of Kansas State. Oklahoma State is a worse version of Oklahoma and Chris Klieman always beats Oklahoma, so I think the Wildcats will win this one.