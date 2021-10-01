No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama: Catherine Jeffers

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 49, Alabama 41

Bold. But not unwarranted.

We are currently six years removed from that fateful September night in Bryant-Denny Stadium where the Rebels beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 43-37. With the game back in Tuscaloosa, some might put Ole Miss at a disadvantage. Think back to 2015. Ring a bell? Oh yeah, that was in Tuscaloosa too.

In 2015, Alabama was ranked No. 2 and Ole Miss sat at No. 15. This year, Alabama holds the coveted No. 1 spot and Ole Miss is currently ranked No. 12. While this has no direct reflection on how Saturday will go, it is something to look out for. Alabama has sat at the top of the college football rankings for years since, while Ole Miss has dwindled in the background, only to come back with a powerhouse offense and vastly improved defense this year. In this case, there’s more to this game for the Rebels. It’s truly Ole Miss’ time to shine and prove to those watching what they are capable of.

The quarterback matchup alone could fuel my excitement for a year. The nation’s two top-ranked quarterbacks going head-to-head in early October is a marquee event. Through three games, Matt Corral has been responsible for 14 of the Rebels’ 21 touchdowns. On the opposite side of the field, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been at the helm of 15 Alabama touchdowns through four games.

Alabama had their first test of the season against Florida two weeks ago, edging out a narrow three point victory in a rowdy Gainesville atmosphere. In contrast, Ole Miss has yet to be truly tested by any opponent thus far. The Rebels have racked up an impressive 158 points while holding their opponents to an average of 20.67 points per game.

This Saturday’s game will be a battle of offenses. By no means should you expect a low-scoring matchup, but the true test will be how the Rebel defense can perform against Bryce Young and company. If they can keep Alabama’s offense to three touchdowns in the first half, we might just witness history repeat itself.

I’d give anything to see Lane Kiffin beat his former boss. None of Nick Saban’s former assistant coaches have beaten him head-to-head, and who else but Kiffin to be the first. Coach Saban angry is truly an image that could be hung in a museum.

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin: Owen Pustell

Final Score Prediction: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 17

After winning their first three games by a combined score of 141-34, Michigan was flying high heading into their homecoming weekend before getting a reality check from a strong Rutgers team led by head coach Greg Schiano.

The Scarlet Knights fought till the end, and had the ball late down by just a touchdown, but a turnover forced by the stout Michigan defense iced the game. The Wolverines, who entered the year ranked 32nd in the nation, have exceeded expectations and battled their way up to 14th in the official rankings behind a violent rushing attack and a defense that refuses to let up points.

The script has been flipped for Wisconsin who started the year at No. 14, but enters this game unranked after a 1-2 start. However, don’t let Wisconsin’s record misguide you as they might be the best losing team in the nation, with their losses coming at the hands of No. 4 Penn State, and No. 9 Notre Dame. In order to win, the Badgers will need another great performance from their rushing defense, who allowed a combined 53 rushing yards in their ranked games.

The stout front will face their toughest opponent yet, as Michigan’s offense averages just over 300 rushing yards per game. The Wolverine offense is based on controlling the clock and tiring out opponents defensive units with their 1-2 RB punch of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

Stuffing the inside run would force Michigan to go to the air, where they’ve had mixed results.

On the other side of the ball, Wisconsin’s offense is going to need to have their best outing of the season. Michigan’s defense has allowed an average of just 12 points per game which will be a tough test for the Badgers, who scored 16 against Penn State, and 13 against Notre Dame. I predict Michigan will be able to control the game with their defense, but will need their rushing game to connect if they want to secure a healthy win.

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia: Aidan Gallardo

Final Score Prediction: Georgia 28, Arkansas 17

College Gameday is coming to Tuscaloosa! Oh wait, Athens?

That’s right. All eyes are set on this intense SEC matchup between the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

Arkansas has started their season off with a bang. They are currently undefeated after coming off an impressive victory against Texas A&M. Even though the game was played in a neutral site, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it seemed like an away game for Arkansas with the sea of Aggies fans that filled the stadium.

Arkansas had a 17 point lead before allowing Texas A&M to score 10 straight points of their own. But, a field goal at the end of the game sealed it for Arkansas. This Arkansas team is tough and gritty, especially on the defensive side of the ball. You know who else is tough and gritty? Their opponent this week in Georgia.

Georgia has looked dominant in all phases of the game. Offensively, defensively, special teams and coaching. This season, Georgia has beaten then number 3 ranked Clemson, UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Last week’s game against Vanderbilt was an absolute massacre, as they won 62-0.

This is a scary Georgia defense. They rank first in total defense and points allowed per game at a staggering number of 5.8. This game will be a low-scoring defensive battle. It’ll be close in the first three quarters, but I think Georgia will pull away late. Even though Arkansas has started off their season strong, it’s hard for any team to beat this Georgia team. Especially in Athens.