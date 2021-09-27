No. 9 Clemson at NC State: Catherine Jeffers

Final Score: Clemson 21, NC State 27

After falling in double overtime to an unranked Wolfpack team, has Clemson’s long-standing hold on the ACC and College Football Playoff come to an end? In their season opener against Georgia, many questions were raised after the Tigers only put up three points on the Bulldogs, but against a defense as good as Georgia, it didn’t come as too big of a shocker.

When they were only able to earn a single-digit victory over Georgia Tech and looked flat on offense against FCS opponent South Carolina State, many Clemson fans were hoping to see changes implemented against NC State. However, an early 7-0 lead did not last long for the Tigers as they were burdened by multiple three and outs.

Tied 14-14 with two seconds on the clock, NC State missed a 39-yard game-winning field goal, sending the game into overtime. The Wolfpack and Tigers were neck and neck in the first overtime, but an outstanding touchdown grab by NC State wide receiver Devin Carter and a 4th down stop for the Wolfpack defense earned them the 27-21 win over Clemson.

Clemson’s 18 minutes of possession compared to the almost 42 minutes for NC State says almost all you need to know — Clemson has not been able to find great success under D.J. Uiagalelei’s offense. Despite appearing in the last six College Football Playoffs and producing top NFL draft picks, is Clemson’s time as a college football powerhouse over?

It’s shocking that Clemson can perform at this kind of level and still have people pulling for them to make it to their seventh CFB Playoff, but it’s Clemson and they somehow always find a way in. Maybe Boston College can make a statement in Death Valley this Saturday and put the Tigers’ playoff dreams to bed for good.

No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M: Ruby Draayer

Final Score: Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10

Arkansas continued to shake up the SEC West after a dominant win over Texas A&M this Saturday.

The Razorbacks beat its rival for the first time since they joined the SEC back in 2012. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson battled through injuries to finish the night with 202 passing yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas is the only team so far this season to score a passing touchdown on the Aggies.

Texas A&M was able to cut the lead closer in the third quarter to make it 17-7, but were not able to finish out the game.



The Aggies moved into the top 10 with this win, and will look to get their third top 25 win this season against Georgia in Athens this weekend.