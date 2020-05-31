Chancellor Glenn Boyce said he was committed to seeing that the Confederate monument that sits on campus is removed from the Circle, according to an email sent to the university community.

“This is a time for change. For me, that means moving the monument away from the center of our campus,” he said. “That monument has divided this campus, and the process of its removal from the Circle is one I am committed to seeing through to completion. There is more to do, but this needs to happen.”

On Saturday, the Confederate monument was vandalized, with black spraypaint covering all four sides saying “spiritual genocide.” University police arrested Zach Borenstein in connection with the incident, and members of the community have begun raising money for his bail.

Boyce condemned the racism and cycle of African American deaths at the hands of police officers, saying that he felt “profound sadness” for the people of color in the university community who feel frustrated by the lack of change and for the “towns and cities across America that are experiencing violence and chaos.”

“We all recognize that this University has a difficult history with these issues that oftentimes places us at the forefront of complex and emotional discussions,” he said. “We will not let our past stop us from working to make a better present and future for everyone on this campus.”

He also encouraged anyone who needs support during this time to reach out to resources available to them as a member of the university community.