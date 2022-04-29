Starting in the fall 2022, some faculty, staff and students who commute to campus will no longer have to use parking passes, including hangtags or decals. With new technological developments, rearrangements of parking zones and increases in pricing, the University of Mississippi Department of Parking and Transportation has big changes in store.

While residential permit holders will continue to use parking decals, commuters, faculty, staff and Pavilion Garage permit holders will not. New license plate reading technology (LPR) will be utilized by the university in order to scan license plates, eliminating the need for parking decals in surveillance areas. The new LPR technology will also allow commuters and permit holders to register up to two cars on one parking account, which will alleviate the need to switch the hangtag from car to car.

“We’re hoping these updates will make finding and paying for parking more convenient,” Sam Patterson, director of Parking and Transportation, said.

As for vehicle owners who prefer to back into or pull through parking spots, the Department of Parking and Transportation will release a new University of Mississippi vanity license plate that can be used on the front of the vehicle, which will go on sale at the same time as parking permits.

Along with the new implementation of LPR, the university will also experience a new shift in parking zones, including a new pricing structure. The commuter parking categories will be divided into Commuter Blue lots, lots closer to the center of campus, and Commuter Red lots, lots farther away from the center of campus. The Department of Parking and Transportation has adjusted prices to reflect the parking lots’ proximity to the center of campus.

In addition to a restructuring of parking lots, there will be more lot options available for commuter parking, including lots at the following campus locations: the Manning Center, Village North, Jeanette Phillips, Gillom/Tuohy and Insight Park.

The Department of Parking and Transportation expects a modest increase in prices of all parking permit categories as they transition into a new system of parking throughout the year. The increased prices will help pay for upkeep and improvements to parking lots, garages, and transportation services.

“Our goal is always to increase the flexibility and ease of parking on campus,” Patterson said.

New information on permit pricing and other frequently asked questions can be found on the Department of Transportation website. Parking registration will begin July 5 for faculty and staff. Student permit holders will be able to apply beginning July 11-21, depending on their permit category.