“Checking the Tape” is a weekly series that highlights the Ole Miss football team’s offseason acquisitions. Whether it’s coaches, transfers or recruits, sports writer Owen Pustell goes in-depth and analyzes each individual. This week, Pustell takes a look at transfer cornerback John Saunders Jr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6’2/200/CB

2022 Stats: 52 tackles, 2 INT, 10 PBU

Strengths:

It has become pretty clear that defensive coordinator Pete Golding has a “type” of cornerback. All of the transfers he has brought in are naturally long, and should be able to contest SEC wide receivers at the catch point.

Saunders naturally checks that box. Saunders is also much more filled out than the other two incoming transfers (DeShawn Gaddie and Zamari Walton) as he weighs around 15 lbs more than either one of those players.

At Miami of Ohio (or as some would say, the real Miami), Saunders showed a lot of really good coverage traits. He shows a good feel for zone coverage, and great change of direction in man.

There was a specific play against Northwestern that showcases this ability. Saunderswas in solo man coverage to the boundary, and the receiver ran a deep comeback route. Saunders did a great job sticking with the WR deep by staying in his pocket, but even more impressively, was able to stay on his hip and break back towards the line of scrimmage. Saunders was able to contest the pass and knock it down.

Another thing that really pops for Saunders is his ball production. He is the best incoming playmaker without a doubt. There are multiple examples of Saunders making diving interceptions, leaping breakups or using his entire frame to break up the pass. This body control is especially valuable and a rare trait that not many CBs possess.

Weaknesses:

I cannot believe I am typing this again. Tackling. Saunders recently stated in an interview that he likes coming up to the ball and hitting, and while that may be true, I saw a lot of poor angles in his junior tape. He looks very willing to get involved, but I would expect pursuit to be his number one area of focus in summer camp.

2023 Outlook:

There are four CBs all fighting for a starting spot next season. The only returning member is Deantre Prince, who I expect to lock down one of the two boundary spots heading into next season.

The other outside cornerback will be one of the three incoming transfers. Gaddie, Walton and Saunders all have solid claims to starting reps, but at the end of the day, I think Saunders is going to win out.

Saunders has a long frame that carries more weight than either Gaddie or Walton, and is a few years younger which could mean his development is still in progress. Saunders did play some safety in the spring game, but I would put little stock into that as the team in general was light in numbers at the position.

Fun Fact:

Saunders was originally recruited as a wide receiver out of high school. Players who switch from wide receiver to cornerback have historically had a lot of success. Richard Sherman and Tariq Woolen are a pair of recent examples who have used their offensive knowledge to dominate defensively.