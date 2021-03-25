The city has hired two consultants in an attempt to get the city animal shelter back on track after photos of animal abuse at the shelter emerged on social media. The Board of Aldermen decided to terminate its contract with Tim Crum and hire Dr. Sarah Pizano, a veterinarian, to consult the city about the animal shelter.

According to Mayor Robyn Tannehill, it will cost the city a total of $25,000 to hire Dr. Pizano.

The board initially reconsidered its contract with Tim Crum, a consultant they hired to help with the shelter. Tannehill said Crum stepped down after the Board previously approved his contract so that the city could ”be certain they were moving in the right direction.”

According to his website, Crum is an expert on fundraising, board governance and operations of animal shelters. He founded an animal shelter fundraising non-profit and has written several books about running animal shelters.

Tannehill said the Board has talked to several references for Crum and were assured that he will provide thorough assessments and detailed plans to help with the city’s problems at the animal shelter.

Still, Tannehill said she felt pressured by the public to move quickly in hiring Crum and felt compelled to reach out to Dr. Pizano, the other animal shelter consultant.

“I knew that we were in a position where we needed to make some steps quickly,” Tannehill said.

After speaking to Dr. Pizano, Tannehill decided she would recommend the board terminate their contract with Crum and switch to Dr. Pizano’s services because she would be more of a “hand-holder” than a consultant.

“She will do research (about) the current building design, the state statutes and local laws as they relate to animal welfare and Veterinary Practice Act and health department requirements and area stakeholders will be reviewed, and I think that’s a critical part that we had not considered when we looked at the first proposal,” Tannehill said.

Since Mississippi Critterz was removed from the shelter, there has only been one animal captured by animal control in the city. The animal was cared for “by a city employee” and the Oxford Police Department is providing animal control services until the city can find an animal control officer, according to Tannehill.

The shelter is not accepting animal surrenders.

“At this time, we cannot provide a sheltering program,” Tannehill said, adding that the city will try to help people find foster homes for stray animals they may find.