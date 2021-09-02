The City of Oxford and Oxford Specialty Clinic are hosting a vaccination pop-up site on Aug. 31 from 3:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Oxford Community Market and every Tuesday at the community market.

The vaccination pop-up clinics are free to the public and are being spread out to help increase vaccination numbers and prevent the spread of the delta variant. Oxford Specialty Clinic will continue to assist with pop-up clinics.

The City of Oxford has held and will continue to host free vaccination pop-up clinics around the city. Previous vaccination sites have included the RSVP Plaza next to City Hall, Larson’s CashSaver and the Oxford Community Market.

“The city decided to do this to hit some of our target demographics that we are looking for and we couldn’t be more [thrilled] to do this for our community,” said Bridgett Green of Oxford Specialty Clinic. “Last week we did 24 vaccines, and today we’re up to about 26.”

Following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, more and more citizens are making their way to vaccination sites around Oxford and Lafayette County.

“The main takeaway that we want people to get is that we believe in medical science. We believe vaccines are safe and have been vaccinating people for decades. It’s our best defense to get out of masks, save SEC football and get back to our normal everyday life,” Green said.

The previous vaccination pop-up site at Larson’s CashSaver also included a Spanish translator to assist the community in receiving information about the vaccine and the coronavirus.

The City of Oxford Twitter account and Facebook page are the best ways to stay updated about pop-up clinics in the Lafayette county area.

Alongside the City of Oxford hosting vaccination sites, the University of Mississippi has 11 upcoming vaccination clinics at Paul B. Johnson Commons for students and community members to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“We saw there was a need in the community and we started vaccinations in the spring as soon as we could get our hands on them,” said Lauren Bloodworth, clinical professor of pharmacy practice and research professor in the Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

No appointments are needed for the vaccine clinics on campus and vaccines are available for everyone ages 12 and up. Second doses will be scheduled while getting the first dose.

“Keeping our campus and students healthy is our utmost priority and ensuring we have easy access like campus walk-ups, no appointments needed is very important to us,” Bloodworth said.

For dates and times of vaccination clinics on campus, students should refer to University of Mississippi COVID-19 vaccination | Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Off-campus vaccination sites are available and are also listed on the website for students and citizens of Lafayette County.

Joshua Sharp, the associate professor of pharmacology, chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Mississippi, gives a brief explanation of how COVID-19 vaccines use mRNA.

As of Sept. 1, 50 COVID patients are in Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi and 12 COVID patients are in the intensive care unit at the hospital. There have been 49 newly recorded COVID patients in Lafayette County today.