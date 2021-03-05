The City of Oxford announced on Thursday that the animal shelter managed by MS Critterz must close to surrenders. The city is providing two transports for the animals that are still housed in the shelter, which will still continue as scheduled.

“If you would like to adopt an animal, please make an appointment by visiting mscritterz.com,” the statement said.

The city’s statement comes after alleged animal abuse by the shelter was discussed at the Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday. Some citizens replied to the city’s tweet concerned about how the city is going to handle stray animals without a shelter. According to the statement, animals currently housed will continue to receive care.

The animal shelter has been under scrutiny on social media since last year, but public criticism increased after former employees took to social media to show alleged poor conditions at the shelter.

Mississippi Critterz has not issued an official statement.