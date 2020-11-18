Waheed Uddin, a professor of civil engineering and director of the Center for Advanced Infrastructure Technology, has died, according to a university spokesman.

The university confirmed Uddin’s death but did not release a cause of death.

Uddin received a Ph.D. in transportation engineering from the University of Texas in 1984. He has worked at the university as director of the CAIT since 1999 and acted as Chair of Civil Engineering in 2007.

His work mostly consisted of researching transportation infrastructure, sustainable development, air quality and climate modeling and risk mapping and assessment of natural disasters.

In 2014, he was inducted into the University of Texas’ Academy of Distinguished Alumni. The university established the academy to recognise the accomplishments and professional achievements of its graduates, a very prestigious honor.

