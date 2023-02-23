Countless children around the nation are blissfully unaware of the daily tasks their ever doting mothers and fathers complete for them. They enter their room to discover freshly folded laundry resting on the ends of their beds and don’t think twice as to where that laundry came from.

These children grow into young adults and eventually move to the university of their choice. Unfortunately for them, their parents don’t join them.

The task of finding a first time laundry machine, dishwasher or vacuum user at any college is almost too easy.

You may recognize yourself in this group and require a small refresher on cleaning as you approach living in an apartment soon. If this is the case, you’re in luck.

Although most are aware of the main tasks like washing the dishes, doing the laundry, sweeping and taking out the trash, many forget about things like dusting, cleaning the windows, clearing the counters and changing the bed sheets. These often forgotten chores can be the difference between a well-kept apartment and an unclean one.

A majority of college students will be sharing an apartment with their peers. If this is the case for you, this can either make your life a lot easier or potentially more difficult.

To make sure your apartment is clean, it could help to form a cleaning agreement amongst your roommates right away. If the chores are divided, they can become substantially more manageable.

Start by meeting with your roommates and evenly dividing the daily tasks. One way to make this fair is to make a schedule where chores are rotated daily or weekly. This way nobody is singled out to do the “best” or “worst” chore.

In addition to forming a cleaning plan, roommates should communicate with one another. If an individual is not cleaning up after themselves, or not carrying their own weight, all roommates should gather to have a non-confrontational honest conversation about each person’s responsibilities, to avoid any potential stress or conflicts.

For the individuals who have not had to worry about upkeep in the past, take it upon yourself to learn how to now. Go into this next semester with a positive outlook and be prepared to clean.