Ole Miss Athletics announced its new four-year contract for Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin — commonly known as Coach Yo. The women’s team reached highs this season after a 7-23 overall record and 0-16 SEC record during 2019-2020 pushed the women to go 11-11 overall this season and earn a bid to the SEC quarterfinal match.

Keith Carter, the vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, made a statement about Coach Yo’s new contract on Wednesday.

“Coach Yo has taken incredible strides in elevating Ole Miss women’s basketball to national contention,” Carter said. “From recruiting, to style of play, to the personal growth of student-athletes, she is committed to excelling in all facets of the program, and that dedication was clear in the momentum our team established this season. With Yo’s energy, leadership and vision, Ole Miss is on a championship path, and we’re excited to see the journey.”

Coach Yo took to Twitter — a platform where she garners a lot of attention — to express her gratitude for the support.

“Special thanks to everyone that called, texted, messaged me. Today was pretty special for a lot of reasons. What took it over the top was the love I received from my staff and players. Now back to the grind! Again much appreciated! I love it here at Ole Miss! #HottyToddy,” she tweeted

This marks Coach Yo’s third year at Ole Miss after she helped coach the team to an improved 2020-2021 season. The team had the SEC’s top-ranked recruiting class with ESPN’s No. 1 rated transfer Shakira Austin and earned three ranked victories, four NET top-50 wins and a stint in the SEC Tournament. The Rebels also made their way to the SEC quarterfinals for the first time in ten years where the team narrowly lost to No. 14 Tennessee 77-72 last March.

“I appreciate Chancellor Boyce and Keith for their belief in me and my vision. In addition, I’d like to thank Lynnette Johnson for her support, mentorship and commitment to our program,” McPhee-McCuin said from Ole Miss Athletics. “When I took this opportunity three years ago, I

had every intention to build this program from the ground up. I knew it was important to hire people that I felt could bring my vision to life. My staff and I have been working tirelessly to get to the point that we’re at currently, and while we know we’ve accomplished tons, we are fully aware that there’s still more work to do.”

Ole Miss now waits to hear from the NCAA Selection Show, which is set for Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.