No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech: Ian Sparks

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 28

Week 3 comes around for the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as both sides are gearing up for the grueling mid-season stretch. The Rebels are coming off a 59-3 victory over Central Arkansas in a game they completely dominated. However, the Yellow Jackets aren’t some FCS school that Ole Miss can roll over. While they have been somewhat underwhelming given the talent they have, the Yellow Jackets will provide the first big test for the Rebels this year. While the quarterback issue remains unresolved after quality showings by both Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer over the weekend, head coach Lane Kiffin has a mighty tall task even before the Rebels roll into Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets are also coming off a win over an FCS team, Western Carolina. Despite winning by three scores – their first win of the season – the Yellow Jackets still didn’t look impressive. If Tech wants to complete the upset of the No. 20 Rebels, they should stick to what they do best and run the ball. This is no knock on Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, as he has the capability to spread the defense, but the revamped defense of the Rebels, which includes former Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey, will be a tough one to break.

As of this writing, Ole Miss is a 16-point favorite for this Saturday’s matchup, a line they could end up covering if all goes well. At the very least, the Rebels win by 10 or more and improve to 3-0. Regardless of who is under center this weekend for the Rebels, I would find it hard to imagine them losing this one.

No. 13 Miami (FL) at No. 24 Texas A&M: Aidan Gallardo

Final Score Prediction: Miami (FL) 38, Texas A&M 31

What a Week 2 it was for the Texas A&M Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher and his squad endured a disaster of a game when the visiting Appalachian State Mountaineers broke the hearts of the 92,000 fans at Kyle Field. The Aggies will somehow have to put that nightmare in the past, but this week isn’t exactly a walk in the park because they are going up against the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes.

Led by head coach Mario Cristobal, the new-look Canes have been on fire to start their season. Granted, their competition hasn’t been tough, but Miami’s offense certainly knows how to put points on the board. In Week 1, they posted a staggering 70 points against Bethune-Cookman and followed up with 30 in Week 2 against Southern Miss.

With the momentum that the Hurricanes have built to open the season, I find it hard to believe that Texas A&M can win this game, even at Kyle Field. After a devastating loss last week, I don’t think the Aggies will be ready mentally this Saturday. But it’s also college football. So you have to be prepared to expect the unexpected.

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina: Owen Pustell

Final Score Prediction: Georgia 42, South Carolina 17

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler looks like a man on a mission after a rocky season at Oklahoma followed by a dramatic departure. Though he has already thrown three picks through just two games, Rattler’s arm talent has reminded the nation why he was an elite prospect coming out of high school. Against Georgia, he will be looking to get the ball to playmakers MarShawn Lloyd and Antwane Wells, who combined for 283 yards from scrimmage in last week’s loss to Arkansas. Lloyd is listed as a running back but expect him to be utilized as a pass catcher as well. He presents a diverse skill set that can create mismatches with linebackers. Wells is a little more of a straightforward player and is quickly establishing himself as Rattler’s favorite target. He leads the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (244).

Georgia rightfully enters this game ranked as the best team in the country. The Dawgs defense looks almost as stout as last year’s squad while the offense seems to have leveled up. Georgia has a strong core of offensive weapons that they move around the field to compromise defenses. Running backs Kenny McKintosh and Kendall Milton are the centerpiece of the squad. Their flexibility allows them to get touches as receivers as well as rushers, which forces linebackers to play more horizontally as opposed to being able to get north and south. Quarterback Stetson Bennett also has seriously out-performed his preseason expectations. Bennett has thrown for nearly 700 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over. If South Carolina wants to have a chance on Saturday, they need to hit Bennett a lot. Getting into his face and putting him on the ground will disrupt his rhythm and force him into bad throws where the Gamecocks can capitalize to give their offense extra possessions.

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn: Caleb Harris

Final Score Prediction Penn State 23, Auburn 20

Penn State and Auburn will face off for a second year in a row in a premier matchup that will be just as intense as it was last year in Beaver Stadium. The Tigers will be looking to avenge last year’s 28-20 loss game on Saturday in front of their home crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it won’t be easy.

Penn State is led by senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who guided the Nittany Lions to a dominant 46-10 victory over Ohio last week while throwing for 219 yards and one touchdown. Although Clifford won’t blow anyone away with his arm, he makes the right throws and is a good decision-maker.

Auburn struggled in a 24-16 victory against San Jose State last week with two turnovers. The Tigers generated 378 yards of offense, 218 of those yards coming on the ground. If Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley can avoid turning over the ball, Auburn will have a chance to get revenge on Penn State and regain their fans’ confidence following that shaky Week 2 victory.

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon: Cameron Larkin

Final Score Prediction: BYU 23, Oregon 21

This Week 3 matchup is one of only two double-ranked showdowns, so this game could have some significant New Year’s Six and possibly even College Football Playoff implications. No. 12 BYU, coming off an overtime win against No. 9 Baylor, is looking to add its second Top 25 win of the season. On the other hand, the Oregon Ducks are looking to prove that they are more than a middle-of-the-pack team.

After a horrendous Week 1, when the Ducks fell 49-3 to the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon bounced back by demolishing Eastern Washington 70-14 in their next game. Quarterback Bo Nix had an impressive game, throwing five touchdowns and collecting 277 passing yards. Oregon had a very balanced offensive attack in Week 2, and I see no reason why they would stray from this strategy against BYU.

BYU comes into this matchup with one thing on its mind: 3-0. The Cougars surprised many, including me, in Week 2 by beating the defending Big-12 champion Baylor Bears. In that matchup, BYU had to endure missing its top two wide receivers, Gunnar Romney and Puka Nacua, and an unfortunate performance from kicker Jake Oldroyd.

With all this in mind, I think the Cougars have the edge over the Ducks. BYU is playing for a potential playoff appearance, and if it wants to finish the season in the Top 4, BYU will have to take care of business this week.