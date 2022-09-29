No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss: Jane Rob Pannell

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Kentucky 31

Ole Miss is set to host Kentucky in Week 5 for a cross-division, Top 25, homecoming matchup. On top of this excitement, “SEC Nation” will be heading to Oxford to preview the ranked showdown. Both teams remain perfect through four games and both are coming off of surprisingly close wins over unranked teams. Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27 while Kentucky found a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois. This will be a real test for the Rebels, considering this is their first conference matchup. As for the Wildcats, they already have an SEC road win over a ranked Florida team under their belt.

The last meeting between these two teams in 2020 ended with Ole Miss coming out on top in a nail biter. The Rebels prevailed 42-41 due to a missed extra point by the Wildcats in overtime.

The Kentucky offensive line allowed quarterback Will Levis to be sacked five times in Saturday’s victory over Northern Illinois. Levis has been sacked 16 times this season, second most in the nation. On the other hand, the Rebel defense sits among the leaders with 13 sacks on the season and ranks sixth in the nation in points allowed per game.

While this matchup is expected to be a close one, I think that if Ole Miss is able to have a quick start offensively and the defense continues to perform as they have been, the Rebels will move to 5-0 on the season.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas: Aidan Gallardo

Final Score Prediction: Alabama 34, Arkansas 20

What a tough loss for Arkansas last week. In a game that felt like a “must-win” against the Texas A&M Aggies, the impossible occurred. With a minute and a half to go in the game down 21-23, the Razorbacks set up for a 42 yard field goal to take the lead and potentially win the game. Kicker Cam Little setup to kick. It was a good hold by the snapper, and the ball managed to hit the very top of the right upright. I have never seen that happen in my life. Doinks, of course. Double doinks, sure. But, hitting the very top of the upright is definitely a first. Despite the disaster that unfolded for the Razorbacks in that game, they have to somehow be able to turn the page because they’ve got an elite team in Alabama coming into town this week.

Alabama has been near-perfect to start the season, per usual. Besides their close victory against Texas, the Crimson Tide have been blowing teams out of the water. Now don’t get me wrong, this will certainly be Alabama’s biggest test of the season so far. I think the main question is whether or not Arkansas can keep up with the Tide scoring wise. I think it’ll be close in the early stages of the game, but I don’t see how Alabama doesn’t run away with it in the end.

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa: Lars Andersen

Final Score Prediction: Michigan 17, Iowa 7

Often, games between unranked teams and a Top 5 squad can go uncovered or unspoken about. Big 10 football can often remind us of old quotes from sportswriters or books on the history of the 20th century’s blue chip teams, and this showdown between an offensive juggernaut in Michigan and a defensive stalwart in Iowa seems to be one for the ages. In a playoff system still dominated by the SEC, it’s no secret that Michigan can’t afford to lose this early, least of all to an unranked team if the Wolverines intend to stay in the Top 5.

On the season, Michigan leads Iowa in nearly every statistic. The Wolverines’ J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 693 yards and five touchdowns through only four games, compared to 524 and a single touchdown for Iowa’s Spencer Petras. In Week 1, Petras recorded a QBR of 1.1 against South Dakota State.

Iowa scoring a touchdown is a rare occurrence so far this season, and it’s doubtful that Michigan will buckle to an offense that couldn’t make magic happen against a team in the FCS. Michigan has proven that they can beat inferior teams convincingly, and has already beaten an unranked Iowa State squad. The score won’t reflect the dominance that Ann Arbor’s finest will exhibit, but Iowa very well could surprise Michigan if Jim Harbaugh doesn’t prepare.

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson: Caleb Harris

Final Score Prediction: Clemson 35, NC State 21

In a Top 10 showdown, the NC State Wolfpack will have to travel to Death Valleyto play the Clemson Tigers, a team that finds a way to win games no matter how ugly it may be. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finds ways to win, and he was one of the reasons why the Tigers won last week against No. 22 Wake Forest. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. The Tigers are battle tested and will be ready.