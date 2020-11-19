The Ole Miss Rebels are 3-4 on the season, but they have had an incredible offense that often gets overlooked by the strength and power that is the SEC West.

The 2020 season has not been an easy one, including playing an all-SEC schedule that leaves no guarantees for even playing a game. However, there has been no shortage of record-breaking playmakers this season.

It almost seems like talking about how well wide receiver Elijah Moore has been this season is like beating a dead horse, but ignoring him would be remiss.

Moore is the best player every time he walks on the field. It doesn’t matter what position he is in. In the past two games he has played, Moore had over 200 yards. Through seven games, he has over 1,000 yards, making him the fastest player in Ole Miss history to ever reach that number. The fact that Moore accomplished that with an all-SEC schedule makes him all the more impressive.

In the South Carolina game, Moore caught 13 passes for 225 yards and ran for 45 more and 6 touches. The electrifying pair, quarterback Matt Corral and Moore, teamed up for an impressive 91-yard touchdown pass that helped secure the win for the Rebels. With Moore’s quickness and Corral’s ability to find hands, these two have set the Rebels up for an entertaining rest of the season.

Corral is playing lights out. If it weren’t for the Arkansas game, he would be up for Heisman right now. He has thrown for over 2,359 yards, 22 touchdowns and has a quarterback ranking of 91.9. In the South Carolina game, Corral went 28 out of 32 for 513 yards with four touchdown passes, two of which went to Moore.

The Ole Miss offense will continue breaking records this season and upsetting everyone while they do it. With no game this weekend because of quarantined Texas A&M players, fans are eager to see this powerful offense in action against the Bulldogs during the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.