After the Rebels collected a 59-42 win over South Carolina, a pair of Ole Miss football players garnered SEC weekly accolades with quarterback Matt Corral earning SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and offensive tackle Nick Broeker earning SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.

In another historic game, Corral managed to break the Ole Miss single-game passing record, posting 513 yards and passing Shea Patterson’s 489-yard performance in 2017. Corral completed 28 out of 32 passes and four touchdowns in the showdown against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

“He actually has more total yards per game than anyone in the conference including (Florida’s Kyle) Trask,” UM head coach Lane Kiffin said in a press conference. “That’s pretty impressive, and just a sophomore. He made some plays that have some Mahomes-type of arm angles in the game, which we don’t teach.”

Currently, Corral holds 533 total yards, the second-most in Ole Miss history. Archie Manning still sits on the top with 540 total yards. In addition, the California native has had five games this season in which he passed for over 300 yards, tying him for the third-best in Ole Miss football history. Corral is also tied for fifth on the single-season record list with 22 passing touchdowns.

Broeker helped the Rebels complete 708 total yards of offense on Saturday night against the Gamecocks, and he has played in every game so far this season. The Illinois native rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on his own.

Corral and Broeke’s awards this week make four weekly accolades for the Rebels this season and two total for Corral.