The search for a new dean for the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College (SMBHC) has commenced. During the month of April, candidates will hold presentations at meet and greets open to honors students.

The dean candidates are Graeme Harper, John Sisko, Michael Barnett and Ethel Scurlock. Scurlock has served as interim dean this academic year following the resignation of Douglass Sullivan-González in the spring semester of 2021.

Lee Cohen, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, is serving as the chair of the search committee. He said the search is going well so far. The committee has completed a round of Zoom interviews with the candidates. Over the course of the next few weeks, they will conduct in-person interviews.

Candidates, according to Cohen were narrowed down from a large group.

“We had a large, strong pool of applicants from across the United States,” Cohen said.

In an effort to involve students in the search process, the SMBHC will host meet and greet sessions for all four candidates. Candidates will give presentations, and students will have the chance to answer a survey at the end of the event.

Harper gave his presentation Monday evening in the Butler Auditorium. Harper currently serves as the dean of the honors college at Oakland University.

Sisko will present at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 in the Union Ballroom. Sisko currently serves as Vice President and Dean of Faculty at Ripon College.

Barnett will present at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 in the Overby Auditorium.

Scurlock will present at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19 in the Overby Auditorium.

Honors students are encouraged to attend the meet and greets and share their opinions.

“The opinions of honors students as to who should lead the Honors College is very meaningful,” Penny Leeton, program manager of the SMBHC, said in an email inviting honors students to the events.