Kharley Redmon, Violet Jira and Jordan Isbell contributed reporting.

Rolling Fork, a small town in the Mississippi Delta cradled by cotton farms, was the hardest hit town in a trail of destruction that spanned across Mississippi and Alabama.

Twenty-five Mississippians are dead, dozens missing and hundreds more are without a home in the wake of devastating storms and tornadoes that ripped across the state on Friday night, March 24.

In Rolling Fork alone, there are 18 confirmed deaths and nearly two dozen people missing in the town in the wake of the storm.

The number of casualties is likely to rise as more bodies are discovered.

“I’ve done two combat tours in the Middle East, and I’ve never seen destruction and chaos like this,” Jon Gebhardt, volunteer and UM ROTC instructor, said. “It’s a new kind of tragic. Seeing that widespread damage and sadness is heartbreaking.”

John Brown, the state executive officer for the Mississippi American Red Cross, coordinated efforts across disaster-struck areas to provide relief for victims of the tornadoes. He is currently based in Rolling Fork, but the Red Cross is operating in multiple areas across the state, including Winona and Amory.

“This a tornado that is 3 miles wide with a 200 miles long track,” Brown said.

Preliminary data suggests that the tornado that devastated Rolling Fork was an EF-4, the second most powerful kind of tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures tornado intensity.

“Now, we need to provide a place for them (victims of the tornado) to lay their heads tonight. So, we’re trying to transform the armory to a shelter,” he said.

Providing that shelter is his top priority.

“We have a lot of people displaced: how do we keep them in a community that they call home,” Brown said.