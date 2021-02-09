Ole Miss basketball senior Devontae Shuler earned his first Co-SEC Player of the Week honor on Monday after heroic performances last week against both Tennessee and Auburn. The South Carolina native shares the weekly honor with Missouri’s guard Dru Smith.

Shuler led the team to two SEC upsets this past week as he helped with the Tennessee victory on Feb. 2 and also hit the game-winning shot against Auburn on Feb. 6. During the Tennessee game, in which the Rebels won 52-50, Shuler recorded team-highs with 15 points and seven rebounds with. The senior also went on a 7-0 run against the Vols in the late second half that resulted in a four-point lead, ultimately claiming the victory.

In the game against Auburn that the Rebels won 86-84, Shuler earned a career-high of 26 points, earned team-highs in assists with four and rebounds with six and also had his ninth multi-steal game of the season. In addition to that statistics, Shuler hit the game-winning buzzer-beater with 0.2 seconds left on the clock to go into overtime for the Rebels. The guard earned the fourth spot on the Ole Miss all-time list for career steals and also landed in the career top 10 for three-pointers scored.

The video of Shuler’s buzzer-beater was everywhere on Twitter Saturday night as the Ole Miss Athletics highlight garnered 261.9k views with shoutouts from Rebel fans everywhere. Head coach Kermit Davis retweeted the tweet of Shuler scoring stating, “Hotty Toddy, so happy for our players and fans.”

Hotty Toddy🔵🔴👏👏 So happy for our players and fans👊👊 https://t.co/vMx50vvxSk — Kermit Davis (@OleMissKermit) February 7, 2021

During this season thus far, Shuler leads the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game, 3.6 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game. Shuler ranks in the SEC’s top 10 in those categories and also ranks No. 4 in assists/turnovers ratio with 1.6 and No. 6 in three-pointers with 2. In addition, he has scored six 20-point games, three of which were against SEC opponents.

Shuler and the rest of the Rebels will prepare to host No. 10 Missouri on Wednesday at the Pavilion. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network.