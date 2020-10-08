Pigg said that he considered Gordon to be the perfect candidate for Miss Ole Miss.

“While her Ole Miss experience had been different from the traditional one since she had taken advantage of a lot of opportunities to study abroad, she was still somehow plugged into campus and the people there while she was halfway across the world,” Pigg said.

Gordon loves traveling and considers it to be a hobby of hers. Last summer, Gordon was a recipient of the Freeman Foundation grant, allowing her to work at dental clinics in Thailand and Vietnam for the summer.

“The whole premise of it is they want you to be familiarized with Southeastern culture and integrate American students into Southeast Asia,” Gordon said. “So, I worked in a dental clinic in Vietnam for four weeks, then in Thailand for four weeks and then just did some traveling.”

Cockrell said that Gordon has shown her what a true friend should be, and she considers Gordon a constant in her life.

“She has pushed me, encouraged me and made me appreciate the little things. I love watching her love her people here at Ole Miss,” Cockrell said. “She has shown me how to tackle life head on, and I wouldn’t trade her friendship for anything.”

Gordon said she looks forward to collaborating with Cade Slaughter, this year’s Mr. Ole Miss on their service project. Her campaign supported the Boys and Girls Club, where she’s volunteered for the past three years, and she would like to continue that support as Miss Ole Miss.

“I feel like we take over (Oxford) every year for nine months and then just leave, and we get wrapped up in things going on on campus, so if we could do something for the Boys and Girls Club, that would be incredible,” Gordon said. “I know a lot of the kids struggle with getting the nutrition that they need every week, so anything with a food drive. I think it would be really fun just to give the kids something to look forward to.”