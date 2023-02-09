The entertainment lineup for the 26th annual Double Decker Arts Festival, scheduled for April 28-29 in Oxford, was announced at a press conference on Feb. 2.

The conference also included remarks from Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, information about the Double Decker Spring Run, artwork for this year’s festival and more.

The lineup on Friday, April 28, consists of rising country star and 2023 Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award winner Ashley McBryde, “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart, and up-and-coming college rock band The Stews out of fellow SEC member Auburn University.

The Saturday, April 29, lineup is much lengthier, consisting of young star Marcus King; Atlanta Country Rock band Blackberry Smoke; singer-songwriter Lissie; the Memphis-based, soul- infused Southern Avenue and Sensational Barnes Brothers; Vieux Farka Touré a Malian guitar player who has been labeled “The Hendrix of the Sahara,” and the University’s very own Mississippian Jazz Ensemble.

The meeting was opened by Tannehill who was the director of the Oxford Tourism Council, now called Visit Oxford, during the inaugural Double Decker Festival in 1996.

Tannehill described the people at Visit Oxford as “an outstanding group of people who want to leave Oxford better than they found it.” She also sang the praises of Kinney Ferris, the current executive director of Visit Oxford.

Following Tannehill was Pam Swain, coordinator of the Double Decker 5K, 10K and Kids Run preceding the opening of the second day of the festival.

This year’s course will feature a multitude of Oxford locales, including Rowan Oak, the Square, the Grove, and other iconic landmarks. Swain reminded everyone to expect a bit of the challenge on the course, joking that “(Oxford) is not flat. It never will be,” so expect some hills.

Sponsor Blue Delta Jeans announced the return of its Blue Delta Blues Alley off Van Buren Avenue. An alternative venue to the main stage on North Lamar, the alley will feature a collection of blues, soul, Americana and other roots artists in a smaller, more intimate setting.

Representatives of the University of Mississippi Museum, the presenting sponsor for this year’s festival, stated their appreciation for being associated with an event that has provided so much for the city of Oxford and the university.

They were followed by Keith Carter, vice chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics, there to represent presenting sponsor Ole Miss Athletics.

“There truly isn’t another relationship between city and school like there is with Oxford and Ole Miss in the SEC,” Carter said.

After this, the lineup was announced following the reveal of this year’s poster artwork, created by Tupelo native Blake Gore.

You can expect to hear more about the acts coming to Oxford as the festival draws nearer and more details of the festival are finalized, so be sure to check the Arts and Culture section of the DM for any updates on the much anticipated festival.