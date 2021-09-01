The University of Mississippi announced Monday that Charlotte Pegues will serve as the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. She has served as Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs for the past year and a half. She was appointed to the position this week following the Institute of Higher Learning’s Board of Trustees approval of the request for her appointment.

Pegues earned her PhD from the university in 2001 and has served at the university for 28 years. The memo, sent to the university via UM Today, describes the leadership and care Pegues exercised during her time as Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

“In this time, she has demonstrated extraordinary care for students, excelled in this role, received support from the members of the division, provided stability during these unprecedented times, and demonstrated her ability to provide continuity in the leadership team necessary to continue to navigate these challenging times with a positive forward looking approach, which are many of the reasons why she was appointed to this position,” the memo read.

When asked for a statement about her appointment to the position, Pegues expressed to The Daily Mississippian her gratitude and excitement to continue in the role.

“I very much appreciate and am humbled by the support I have received from students, faculty, staff and alumni,” she said. “I am excited about continuing to work with the outstanding team of professionals in the Division of Student Affairs to provide excellent services, programs and support for students.”

Housing, university police and campus safety, counseling, health and disability services are some of the numerous things that fall under the Division of Student Affairs. The Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs works with other administrators in the Division of Student Affairs to facilitate the support and success of students at the university.