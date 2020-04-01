The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Health Department will continue testing for COVID-19 around the state today in Meridian.



At the testing locations, people with symptoms for the virus are tested in their cars with a nose swab. The samples taken will be tested at a Mississippi State Department of Health lab.



The testing is by appointment only for people who have been pre-screened. University of Mississippi Medical Center clinicians will screen people through an app, which can be downloaded here. Screening through the app is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Last Friday, 85 people in Olive Branch and 25 in Clarksdale provided samples at a collection site. On Tuesday, 55 people in Vicksburg and 49 in Greenwood were tested.



Testing using this same process also is continuing daily at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Other testing sites in the coming days include:

Wednesday, April 1, 1680 Bonita Lakes Circle in Meridian.

Thursday, April 2, Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road in Natchez.

Saturday, April 4, Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 Highway 11 North in Carriere.