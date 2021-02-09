A traffic stop on Monday night led to the shooting death of the driver, according to a statement released by the Oxford Police Department. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

According to OPD, the driver fled the scene in his or her vehicle, but was later stopped. After being stopped, the driver fled on foot and “moments later,” police shot the driver. He or she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two months ago, OPD was involved in a “police-involved shooting” that killed Oxford resident Kenneth Dale Miller during a domestic violence situation. Miller allegedly pulled a gun on officers, but it is still unclear what events led to the shooting of the driver on Feb. 8.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has taken charge of the investigation. This is a developing story.