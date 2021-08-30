Elijah Moore’s 2020 season will go down as one of the best ever put together by an Ole Miss receiver. He turned in 86 catches, a single season Rebel record, for 1,193 yards and 14 touchdowns despite playing in just ten games.

Deployed mainly in the slot, Moore’s crafty route running and explosive after-the-catch running ability fit into the new Lane Kiffin offense perfectly. Moore served as a spark plug for the Rebels in times of need.

Perhaps his most notable moment during his three year stint in Oxford came last season against South Carolina. With 12:15 remaining in the game and down by four, Kiffin dialed up a shot play. With the ball on the right hash, Corral broke the huddle in ten personnel, sending three receivers to his left. Moore, who was lined up inside, ran his “Sluggo” route to perfection. He ran the slant underneath the corner and directly at the creeping box safety, forcing him to stop his feet. Then just a split second before they would have collided, Moore stuck his foot in the ground and turned upfield. Corral pumped right before stepping up and finding Moore streaking all alone across the American flag patterned logo for a 91 yard touchdown.

While the COVID-19 staggered crowd inside Vaught-Hemingway was focused on the players, those watching at home might have been distracted. A small rectangular object made its way from the bottom of the screen up to the top right corner before getting lost by the panning camera. That object was none other than the clipboard of an excited Lane Kiffin, who had blindly sent his game-plan hurling high into the November sky.

Moore’s collegiate heroics didn’t go unnoticed by NFL scouts as he was selected 34th overall by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. He joins a struggling 2-14 team with a stagnant offense that failed to surpass 28 points in any of their 16 games last season. While the situation is grim, there is reason to be excited for the future in New York.

Out is former head coach Adam Gase, replaced by an energetic Robert Salah. Salah is coming off of a terrific four year stint as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Salah has wasted no time installing a Kiffin-esque culture in East Rutherford. His first four draft picks as a head coach reflect an interest in adding an electric flare to the team’s otherwise grounded offense.

Prior to taking Eljiah Moore early in the second round, the Jets selected former Brigham Young University quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. Wilson is the perfect quarterback to pair with Elijah Moore. His ability to escape the pocket and keep plays alive will prove dangerous in a league that seemingly gets more pass-heavy every season. The Jets will also look to use a committee approach to their receiver room this upcoming season, which gives Moore a good chance to get reps and stand out.

The slot job is currently held by veteran Jamison Crowder, who performs well on the field but has yet to play more than 12 games in a season throughout his six year career. At the “X” spot, New York signed former Tennessee Titan Corey Davis to a three year deal worth just over $37 million.

Davis was the fifth overall pick back in 2017, but struggled to truly break out until last season with a career-high 945 yards in 12 games. Though his successes in the league have been marginal, the hefty price for Davis’ services almost guarantees he will see the field often.

Now where does this put Elijah Moore?

Moore is currently listed as an outside receiver on the depth chart and is battling veteran Keelan Cole for the No. 2 spot. Cole, also in his first year with the Jets, comes off a four year stint in Jacksonville that saw him surpass 500 receiving yards just twice. Moore’s versatility will be crucial in his path to the field, his proven ability to work from the slot will likely have him as the No. 2 at that position while he continues to battle for the other outside spot opposite Davis.

The only hurdle for Moore early in the season would be if the coaching staff decides to go with strictly veteran players in order to take some of the pressure off of Wilson. However, Moore could still move in as a full time starter by mid-season.

The excitement around Moore extends outside of Oxford, with CBS sports predicting him to be the No. 2 most productive rookie receiver, after fifth overall pick Ja’Marr Chase. The NFL has already had a taste of dominant Rebel receivers with the likes of AJ Brown and DK Metcalf taking over, but leave no doubt that Elijah Moore has the talent and opportunity to be just as successful.